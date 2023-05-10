Alliance of National Heritage Areas visits Courtland

Courtland received a special visit last month from members of the Alliance of National Heritage Areas. The visitors gathered from around the country for their biannual meeting and to tour the Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area.
“It was wonderful,” said Carolyn Crawford, director of MSNHA. “We had such a great time showing off northwest Alabama to everyone.”
Courtland Mayor Linda Peebles said it was an honor to host the alliance as part of their visit.
“It’s been a real pleasure for me to be involved with the Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area and to get to see what they’re doing in other areas,” said Peebles. “And when she asked me if I would be involved with hosting the group she was bringing through, it let me do something that I love to do: Talk about Courtland and show off the town.”
Peebles hosted the approximately 50 member group in downtown Courtland by the depot. She felt it was the perfect area to showcase the historic town.
“That’s why we had them come to the downtown area and the park,” said Peebles, “so we would be able to show them our downtown area, buildings, and murals.”
Peebles was joined by Indian Mounds Cultural Resource Specialist Anna Mullican and Pond Spring site director John Griffin; they told the visitors about their work at the historic locations.
The alliance represents the 62 designated national heritage areas in America. The areas are funded by the National Park Service to preserve history and culture in the country.
“The alliance exists to help coordinate among all the heritage areas,” said Crawford. “So when we are working on legislation with Congress or working on funding, the alliance helps to manage all of that. So while we are in the park service, the organization is outside of the park service; it exists as a freestanding way to connect all the heritage areas together.
“Representatives from a number of those… came to the meeting,” said Crawford. “We have meetings in April and October that rotate around all the different heritage areas.”
Crawford said the rotating meetings allow members of different heritage areas to see the ongoing work at other locations.
“Heritage areas volunteer [to host],” said Crawford. “We hosted in 2013, so it had been 10 years in between. So a few of the people that were [here] in 2013 were able to come back, and they were amazed at all the work we’ve been doing. It was good to share that with them.”
The tour covered a wide swath of northwest Alabama, including stops in Leighton and Decatur.
“When the bus left it took them on a little tour around Courtland,” said Crawford. “I wish we had more time in all these places because I really would have liked to let people do the walking tour and explore the community a little bit.”
“I know that people really appreciated all of the places and projects that we shared with them and hopefully went home with some good ideas about how to incorporate those into their communities.”
