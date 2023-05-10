Alliance of National Heritage Areas visits Courtland

From left: Peebles, Griffin, Crawford, and Mullican

Courtland received a special visit last month from members of the Alliance of National Heritage Areas. The visitors gathered from around the country for their biannual meeting and to tour the Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area. 

“It was wonderful,” said Carolyn Crawford, director of MSNHA. “We had such a great time showing off northwest Alabama to everyone.”

