Jack’s Family Restaurants (Jack’s), a Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) network headquartered in Birmingham and boasting more than 230 locations across Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia and Mississippi, opened its 171st Alabama location in Town Creek Monday, April 17, at 4:00 a.m.
Town Creek Jack’s is located at 324 Church St. and has been under construction since October of last year. Doors opened with Jack’s new Digital 2.0 design, allowing for more efficient service through curbside or inside pickup for online orders.
“We are thrilled to serve our customers in our home state of Alabama in a faster, easier way,” said Jack’s Family Restaurants CEO Todd Bartmess. “We are bringing our fresh, Southern food with more efficient service that keeps the customers in mind.”
The opening location features curbside pickup, which allows guests to place an order online or through the app, park in designated spaces upon arrival at the restaurant and wait for a member of the Jack’s team to bring the order directly to the customer’s vehicle window.
Additionally, the Town Creek restaurant will be outfitted in Jack’s Southern Charm architecture design. The design includes a large dining room for dine-in guests, a large interior window for customers to watch their biscuits being made from scratch and sizeable porch seating areas outside. First introduced in 2022, this outfit is seen across Jack’s new builds and rebuilds.
To celebrate the Town Creek Jack’s opening, the Jack’s app will house exclusive online giveaways, prizes and promotions for the next 12 weeks. We will be donating breakfast biscuits to local schools.
“We work to ensure customer satisfaction across our locations in the Southeast,” added Bartmess. “The new digital design showcases our efforts to put our customers and their needs first.”
Jack’s is not only working to efficiently bring Southern, homemade food to the Town Creek community, but the brand is also establishing itself as a strong community partner. Any nonprofit or local organization in the area seeking fundraising alignments or sponsorships are encouraged to visit eatatjacks.com/donations for more information.
The opening of the Jack’s location in Town Creek coincides with the restaurant’s menu offering of Boneless Wings and Fried Bologna. Customers can dine in or place their order for pick up at eatatjacks.com.
For more information on Jack’s Family Restaurants, visit eatatjacks.com. For exclusive offers and promotions, download the Jack’s app.
ABOUT JACK’S FAMILY RESTAURANTS
Founded in 1960 in Homewood, Alabama, Jack’s Family Restaurants started as Jack’s Hamburgers in a walk-up hamburger stand that served burgers, fries, sodas and shakes and has now grown to more than 230 locations in four states in the South. Jack’s is All About The South and serves its guests quality food with an emphasis on community involvement and charitable giving. For more information, visit eatatjacks.com or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.