Jack’s Family Restaurants (Jack’s), a Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) network headquartered in Birmingham and boasting more than 230 locations across Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia and Mississippi, opened its 171st Alabama location in Town Creek Monday, April 17, at 4:00 a.m.

Town Creek Jack’s is located at 324 Church St. and has been under construction since October of last year. Doors opened with Jack’s new Digital 2.0 design, allowing for more efficient service through curbside or inside pickup for online orders.

