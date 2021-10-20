Decatur man arrested for drug possession after traffic stop in Moulton

A Decatur man was arrested on several charges including drug possession in Moulton after he was found driving without a license or insurance, according to a report from the Moulton Police Department.
Ian Dale Ingle, 29, of Shoal Creek Road in Decatur, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a vehicle without insurance, and operating a vehicle without a driver’s license, according to the report.
Ingle was arrested after Moulton officer Tim Owens conducted a traffic stop on Ingle’s vehicle near the intersection of Franklin Smith Road and Tommie Drive on Oct. 7.
After Owens discovered Ingle had no insurance or driver’s license, the officer also realized there were multiple warrants out for Ingle’s arrest, the report said.
While placing Ingle under arrest, and during an inventory of the vehicle, Owens found a used syringe and clear plastic bag containing a crystalline substance, later identified as methamphetamine, according to the report.
Ingle was transported to the Lawrence County Jail with bond set at $3,500.
