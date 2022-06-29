Lawrence Career Tech student places in SkillsUSA National Conference

A Lawrence County Career Technical Center graduate excelled at the 2022 National SkillsUSA Conference, which was held in Atlanta last week.
Cody Seay competed in Electronics Technology and placed in the top 20 after a “grueling four-day competition involving both written and hands-on tests,” according to LCCTC Electronics & Robotics instructor Pam Crumpton. She said the competitive tests featured breadboarding, soldering and trouble-shooting circuits.
Seay advanced to nationals after earning a silver medal at the SkillsUSA State Conference in April. Also representing the Lawrence Career Technical Center at the conference, junior student Nick Dunlap served as one of Alabama’s seven voting delegates who helped elect the National SkillsUSA officers for the 2022-23 school year, Crumpton said.
“Nick attended four days of training on the election process, parliamentary procedure, and candidate speeches,” she said. “Both Cody and Nick represented LCCTC, Lawrence County, and the State of Alabama in a manner that would make everyone very proud.”
Crumpton said one other student, Cody Wilson, who also graduated from the Lawrence County school system this year, earned gold at the state level but opted out of the national conference that began Monday, June 20.
SkillsUSA is nationwide program aimed at fostering foundational skills for students readying to enter the workforce. The national conference saw more than 6,500 high school and college students competing in the event.
