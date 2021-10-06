Bank Independent awarded for community service

Bank Independent was recently awarded the Mastercard 2021 “Doing Well by Doing Good” national recognition for their community efforts, including an animal shelter drive for Lawrence County.
Bank Independent was nominated for the institution’s Helping Hands Initiative, which is comprised of four annual drives, according to a release from Sondra Koskey, with Bank Independent Communications.
Those annual drives include Shelter Share, which collects donations and raises awareness for local animal shelters; The Food Share drive assists local food banks and outreach programs for local families; School Share collects supplies for local students and foster care children, and Toy Share is an outreach program for families in need during the holiday season, Koskey said.
In June, Bank Independent’s Shelter Drive donated $1,140 and pet supplies, including 1,207 items like pet food and first aid supplies, kitty litter, bedding and towels, to the Lawrence County Animal Shelter. The local shelter was among several others across North Alabama that benefited from the program.
“We are honored to be recognized by Mastercard as the winner of the ‘Doing Well by Doing Good’ award,” Bank Independent CEO Rick Wardlaw said. “We appreciate the value and support of the Mastercard program which allows Bank Independent create a positive brand impression with our customers, and most importantly, to make a powerful impact through our Helping Hands drives.”
The “Doing Well by Doing Good” award is presented annually to one financial institution according to their use of assets in community service or charitable contributions, said Koskey.
Bank Independent’s Shelter Share drive was established in 2014 by bank employees. Over the last eight years, Shelter Share has collected and distributed $133,688 in community donations for the benefit of local animal shelters.
For more information about Bank Independent’s Helping Hands program and affiliated annual drives, visit https://www.bibank.com/connect/helping-hands.
