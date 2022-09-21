The Town of Courtland’s annual Antique and Classic Car Show will return to the town square on Saturday, October 1, from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Registration will open in downtown Courtland beginning at 8 a.m.  Registration for the open show is $25 for the first vehicle and $15 for any subsequent vehicle, according to organizers.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.