Trinity man arrested on domestic violence menacing charge

A Trinity man is in jail on a domestic violence and menacing charge following a disturbance in the Trinity area on Wednesday, according to a report from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
Rusty Dempsey, 23, is charged with third-degree domestic violence menacing.
On Wednesday, July 7, the Sheriff’s Office received a call around 9:35 a.m. concerning a disturbance at a residence in the 1000 block of County Road 358, according to the report from Chief Deputy Tim Sandlin.
“The caller stated that a male was chasing a female on foot down the road and had discharged a firearm,” the report states. “Upon arriving, deputies made contact with a female and male near the intersection of County Road 358 and County Road 460.”
Sandlin said no injuries related to the incident were reported. Based on investigations, Dempsey was arrested and taken to the Lawrence County Jail where he remained on Thursday, according to the Sheriff’s Office inmate roster.
