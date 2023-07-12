Tractor pull set for next Saturday, July 22

The club started preparing the track two weeks ago.

For the second year in a row, the Mid-South Puller Association is bringing a truck & tractor pull to Lawrence County. “Roaring on the Fairgrounds” will return to the Moulton Lions Club Fairgrounds on Saturday, July 22. Tickets will be available for presale on Thursday and Friday afternoons, July 20-21.

Over 4,000 people attended last year’s competition.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.