Youth in Lawrence County are very interested in raising pigs and in 2023 there are four youth who have been taking care and training pigs. They each received 2 show-quality pigs in November. They have cared for them through the cold and heat and are currently training them to be in the show ring. 

Prior to receiving the pigs, they had to take an online Youth Quality Assurance class where they learned about animal identification, the basics of animal care and more. They then attended an orientation meeting that detailed how to care for pigs with an emphasis on preparing a safe and secure location for the two pigs they would be receiving. After receiving their pigs, they were visited my Marsha Terry, 4-H Program Assistant who evaluated the location their pig, making sure that the pig was thriving and offering suggestions when needed. Since the beginning of February, youth have been encouraged to show their pigs in shows in the area to prepare themselves for the local show in Lawrence County. The show on March 25 is the culmination of all their hard work in that at the end of the show they will auction off at least one of their two pigs and be able to say that they have completed the pig project.

