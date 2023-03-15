Youth in Lawrence County are very interested in raising pigs and in 2023 there are four youth who have been taking care and training pigs. They each received 2 show-quality pigs in November. They have cared for them through the cold and heat and are currently training them to be in the show ring.
Prior to receiving the pigs, they had to take an online Youth Quality Assurance class where they learned about animal identification, the basics of animal care and more. They then attended an orientation meeting that detailed how to care for pigs with an emphasis on preparing a safe and secure location for the two pigs they would be receiving. After receiving their pigs, they were visited my Marsha Terry, 4-H Program Assistant who evaluated the location their pig, making sure that the pig was thriving and offering suggestions when needed. Since the beginning of February, youth have been encouraged to show their pigs in shows in the area to prepare themselves for the local show in Lawrence County. The show on March 25 is the culmination of all their hard work in that at the end of the show they will auction off at least one of their two pigs and be able to say that they have completed the pig project.
Most of the youth had never worked with pigs before the project and may never work with them again, however they have learned a lot about responsibility, time management, money management and more. Many have developed bonds with the pigs and have named them. Tucker Herron has named his pigs Waddles and Wilbur for example. However, Tucker Herron, Allie Gann, Lilly Fralix and Mason Bryant need local support to make their pig project a success. These 4-Hers need local people to come out and support them at the show and auction on March 25th, especially the auction where one of their pigs will be auctioned off and sold.
Marsha Terry, 4-H Program Assistant noted, “It is going to be hard for many of them to say goodbye to their pigs – but they understand it has to be done – the pigs are not pets.” Brett Crow, CEC in Morgan County, a former Livestock judge, said “Participants will find it hard to let go, but that having the auction as part of the project is important in that the youth become participants in the Market experience much as livestock producers to when they take their animals to the Market.” However, the bidders need to remember the hard work and effort the youth have put in to prepare themselves and the pigs for the event. They need to be willing to pay more than market price for the pig they are purchasing. The Market weight of a pig is about 280 pounds with the Market price of $1.00 a pound, however these are not Market pigs, and the hope is that the pigs will auction off for $2 to $4.00 a pound, which does not include the processing fee. Youth from Morgan County will also be participating in the show and auction.
To find out more about the Pig Project and other animal projects in 4-H, contact the Lawrence County Extension Office at 256-974-2464 and speak to anyone on the 4-H Team, Melinda Smith, Marsha Terry, Shannon Murray or Donna Shanklin. The Pig Project Show and Auction is Saturday, March 25 at the Livestock Barn associated with the Moulton Lions Club at 455 School St. in Moulton. Youth will be checking in between 8:00 am and 9:00 am, with the youth showmanship and market pig show starting at 10 am, with the auction to start at 12:00 pm. Potential bidders need to sign up and get a bid card before the Auction!
Donna Shanklin, CEC Lawrence County encourages people to get a group together to buy a pig – just remember the bid does not include the cost of processing the pig.
