The Women’s Missionary Union of the Muscle Shoals Baptist Association (WMU) is getting ready for its annual Christmas Project for families in need in Lawrence County.

The project provides Christmas gifts to children of families in need over the holidays each year thanks to the WMU organization and sponsors who volunteer to purchase gifts or donate funds to the project, according to WMU Chair Charlotte Cheatham. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.