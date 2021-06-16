Commissioner Pankey to host June 28 public meeting

Lawrence County’s District 3 Commissioner Kyle Pankey is hosting a public meeting next Monday, June 28, at the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church fellowship hall.
The community meeting, which will begin at 6 p.m., will feature five guest speakers: Rep. Proncey Robertson, Probate Judge Greg Dutton, District Attorney Errek Jett, Sheriff Max Sanders and Joe Wheeler EMC General Manager George Kitchens.
Kitchens was present at the County Commission’s regular monthly meeting on Friday to give a brief update on the co-op’s fiber optic highspeed internet project.
Kitchens said 100 miles of fiber cable had been laid as of Friday, which is providing internet to 40 Lawrence County customers who signed up for the co-op’s “test mode” to ensure the system is working.
“We hope to have the service open to the public within the next few weeks,” Kitchens said.
He said the next phase of construction and installation will begin at the JWEMC new substation on Mountain Home Road and continue through the Chalybeate community along Alabama 33. The loop will include the JWEMC substation on the mountain and continue back into Moulton before construction is pushed towards Mt. Hope.
“It’s a long haul, but we’re in it for the long haul,” Kitchens said. “I hope the public likes this as good as some of the test customers have so far.”
Once installation is complete, JWEMC will offer three package options to members with a 300 megabit per second for $59.95 per month, 1 gigabit per second at $79.95 per month and 2 gigabit per second for $99.95 per month.
JWEMC first conducted a feasibility study in 2017. After completing the engineering and design phase in 2020, the co-op has seen construction begin on the first of three network loops, which will provide the service to JWEMC’s coverage area in Lawrence and Morgan counties.
“The project will take about five years to complete and will involve installing about 3,000 miles of fiber optic cable,” JWEMC authorities announced earlier this year.
Commissioner Pankey said he’s spoken to customers inside the county who are receiving the service during this testing phase.
“It’s lightyears ahead of what we’ve had in the past, and it’s going to be very instrumental in attracting small businesses that need internet,” Pankey said Friday. “I’m very appreciative of Joe Wheeler [EMC] and what they’re doing. This is a huge investment for them.”
In Friday’s meeting, commissioners approved a franchise agreement with JWEMC, which will see 5% of the co-op’s annual gross revenues paid back to Lawrence County. District 4 Commissioner Bobby Burch said the franchise agreement is similar to other agreements between the county and other internet providers, Charter Communications and AT&T. The agreement is good for five years.
The June 28 community meeting is the sixth public gathering the Lawrence Commission has hosted this term in an effort to be more transparent and available to the public. The meetings began in 2019 but were cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pankey said masks will not be required next Monday, but face coverings are preferred, and social distancing guidelines will be followed. For more information, contact the Lawrence Commission office at 256-974-2473.
