Joneses discuss Athletics for All

On Thursday, Feb. 9, the Rotary Club welcomed Citizen of the Year nominees Steve and Dewanna Jones to speak about Athletics for All. The Joneses founded Athletics for All, a special needs athletics league, in 2009. Today, the league has around 20 athletes that participate in softball, soccer, and basketball.
The Joneses started the league for their son, Cade.
“God blessed us with Cade 24 years ago,” said Steve. “He’s amazing. He’s the most competitive person I’ve ever known.”
Cade was born into an athletic family. Both Steve and Dewanna played sports growing up, so they weren’t surprised their son shared their passion for athletic competition. When he was a kid, the Joneses signed him up to play tee ball.
“We got him playing tee ball, and he absolutely loved it,” said Steve.
When he aged out of tee ball, the Joneses faced a problem. Cade was special needs. He was a good athlete, yet his skills remained a bit behind other kids his age. But he loved sports and wanted to compete.
While the Joneses considered their options, they heard about a softball league in Morgan County for people with disabilities.
“We went and checked it out,” said Steve. “Cade played there for three or four years.”
The league was great, and he enjoyed competing in it; however, they only played softball. Cade’s favorite sport was basketball.
“Basketball was his thing,” said Steve. “He’s a basketball fan.”
The Joneses decided to start their own league in Lawrence County, but with additional sports.
They created Athletics for All. Its first season was in 2009; they had nine players. During the upcoming softball season, they expect around 20 athletes to participate.
“Honestly, we thought it would grow more than it has,” said Steve. “But it’s kind of good just where it’s at. We have enough kids and enough skill levels to divide them into different groups to play each other; it’s just a little more fair.
“We make up our own rules. We just have fun. The kids – they love it. They want to know at the end of the game who won.”
Despite the group’s competitive spirit, they display the utmost sportsmanship during the games.
“You’ll never see a group of people playing something competitive that helps each other like they do,” said Steve. “In basketball, you’ll have kids on one team shoot, and, if a kid from the other team gets the rebound, they’ll hand it back to him and let him shoot again if he missed.”
Though the Joneses started the league for Cade, they soon realized they enjoy it as much as the players.
“That’s the whole reason we started this: for Cade,” said Steve. “It didn’t take long to find out that we get as much out of it as they do.
“The parents thank us a lot for doing this. We’re like, ‘You don’t have to thank us. We’re just having a good time; we’re trying to play ball.'”
Each time one of the athletes reaches their junior year, the Joneses honor them with a custom Athletics for All letterman jacket. The jackets are presented at their annual Honor Game played at the LCHS baseball field. The varsity boys take the field alongside the Athletics for All players in a game that celebrates the joy of sports.
The event, organized by Jeremy Phillips, is the organization's largest fundraiser. Each year, the game raises approximately $2,000. All funds go to buying more jackets.
After the Joneses spoke, the Rotary Club approved a motion to donate roughly $400 to Athletics for All – the approximate cost of a jacket.
