The Moulton City Council discussed the status of their revised ADEM application to receive funding for water plant upgrades at their Monday meeting. Additionally, they approved to bid out projects in immediate need of repair at the water plant, to purchase two pumps for the sewer department, and approved a six-year contract with Tank Pro for water tank maintenance.
At the March 13 work session, the council instructed consulting engineer Kelley Taft to revise the city’s application from the original 2022 document, which stated an intent to increase water sales to West Lawrence. With the city now no longer planning to sell more water to the co-op, ADEM recommended Moulton lower their application request from $25 million to $5 million.
“We’ve spent two to three years getting The Kelley Group to tell us what we need to do to upgrade our system,” said Councilman Brent White. “Her understanding is, there’s a really, really good chance we can get $5 million, and it’s not money we’ve got to match.
“The last time she talked to us, time was of essence. Has that changed?”
“I thought… she had to know exactly what we were asking for and what she wanted to do,” said Councilwoman Denise Lovett. “At that time we said, ‘Instead of $17 million, why don’t we go on to the $20 million and get it done right,’ and that was reverse osmosis. But if we don’t need [reverse osmosis], then she would have to revise what she’s asking for.”
Taft has not spoken before the council since the March work session.
Mayor Roger Weatherwax said ADEM has not offered the city any money, but he plans to visit ADEM in the next couple weeks and will request an update on the city’s status in the process.
The council unanimously approved to bid out repair projects for the water plant’s pipe galley, clear well coverings, basins, and flocculators. According to the agenda, the repairs will be paid for by money previously awarded from ADEM.
Sewer superintendent Mark Heflin received approval to purchase a new spare Flygt pump and a portable bypass pump. The proposal passed unanimously.
The council approved a six-year contract with Tank Pro to become the city’s water tank maintenance company. Moulton will pay Tank Pro approximately $70,000 annually.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.