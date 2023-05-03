The Moulton City Council discussed the status of their revised ADEM application to receive funding for water plant upgrades at their Monday meeting. Additionally, they approved to bid out projects in immediate need of repair at the water plant, to purchase two pumps for the sewer department, and approved a six-year contract with Tank Pro for water tank maintenance.

At the March 13 work session, the council instructed consulting engineer Kelley Taft to revise the city’s application from the original 2022 document, which stated an intent to increase water sales to West Lawrence. With the city now no longer planning to sell more water to the co-op, ADEM recommended Moulton lower their application request from $25 million to $5 million.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.