COVID-19 survivor shares his battle with the virus that left him hospitalized for months

More than a month after leaving a rehab facility in December, a Moulton man is still coping and searching for answers following his battle with COVID-19.
Anthony “Pinky” Tyler spent nearly three months at a rehab facility after battling the coronavirus at Decatur-Morgan Hospital. He walked out of rehab on Dec. 4, but today he continues to struggle with upper-body mobility in his hands and arms.
Despite his struggle, Tyler says he is thankful to be back at home with his family and believes his faith got him through the fight of his life.
“What you see sitting here today is what Jesus Christ has done,” Tyler said last week. “I’m sitting here today because of who Jesus is and what he does.”
His fight began shortly after his wife, Janice, tested positive for the coronavirus on Aug. 3. That same week, Tyler would be rushed to the hospital by ambulance, where he would spend a month on the ventilator.
The Moulton pastor said he never experienced any major symptoms other than fatigue before being admitted to Decatur-Morgan.
“When I get sick, I sleep a lot, but I was feeling pretty good those first couple of days. I don’t remember the ambulance ride, I don’t remember anything from the time I was admitted to the time I was taken off the ventilator,” said Tyler. His wife fills in those blank spaces for him.
She recalled waking up on Aug. 5, hearing him emitting what she called “funny noises” and “murmurs” in his sleep. After a failed attempt at waking him she’d try again to check on him later in the morning, but Janice Tyler said she could tell then he needed medical attention.
“I called the ambulance, and when they got there his sugar level was over 400. We found out later that day that he was positive for COVID—we got the results from his test back that day in the hospital,” she remembered. “One reason I didn’t insist on him getting checked out was that he only had a low-grade fever. There was no cough; he just slept… It was the strangest thing I think we’ve been through. He was fine one day, and the next the doctors are telling us they aren’t sure he’s going to make it through the night.”
Janice Tyler recalls the hardest part for her and her family was not being able to see him in person or talk with him.
“We had great nurses and doctors. They would let me Facetime him, of course, he had no clue. I would talk and the nurses would sometimes say he raised an eyebrow or something, but he couldn’t hear me,” she said. “While he was in ICU, they would let me visit and look through the glass. I got to look in on him on his birthday, which was Sept. 3.”
One night while Tyler remained sedated in the hospital’s intensive care unit, Janice said their church, Lebanon Church of God, held a prayer meeting in the parking lot of the hospital. Tyler’s daughter’s mother-in-law, who works at Decatur-Morgan Hospital, was leaving work for the day when she saw them. Janice said her in-law told them they were standing directly below her husband’s window, though they didn’t know it at the time.
“We looked up and could see the light in his room. It was amazing,” she said.
Earlier that day, she said the doctors had informed them that COVID-19 would likely take her husband’s life.
“We found out the doctors didn’t think he’d make it. He had sepsis, bacterial pneumonia—three different things were going on with him. Two weeks later, his kidneys started failing,” Janice Tyler said. “The doctors watched him over the weekend, and by that Monday or Tuesday, we found out they didn’t have to do dialysis.”
Weeks later, Pinky Tyler remembered the nurse who came to evaluate him for rehab with Encompass walking into his room.
“She said it was one of the worst cases she’d seen,” he said.
After his time on the ventilator, Tyler suffered from muscle deterioration as well as from the lasting effect of the coronavirus. He was unable to walk or stand.
“He looked like a spinal cord patient, he could barely move his legs, he couldn’t move his arms at all,” Dr. Keith Anderson reported. “I’ve never seen anything like that before besides somebody with actual spinal cord injury.”
As Tyler progressed slowly, he was confident he would regain control of his limbs and walk again. Though he said it took several days of stretching from his hospital bed before he was even able to stand or walk a step in the rehabilitation room downstairs of the medical facility, he told his wife he would not leave the hospital in a wheelchair.
During his stay at Encompass, he said there were two or three other patients who had similar experiences with COVID-19 where the virus had attacked their entire body. Dr. Anderson reportedly agreed that the virus continues to affect people’s bodies in ways she could never have predicted.
“Coming from a disease standpoint, it’s something we’ve never seen before, and each day, we’re finding out new things that this virus can do,” reported Anderson.
During his work at rehab, Tyler can remember telling another COVID-19 patient who was having a tough battle, “you will walk out of here just like I’m going to.”
“I know there are others who have not been as lucky as I have. This disease has claimed many, but if I can be an encouragement to anyone going through it, I want to remind them there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Don’t quit; I’ve seen too many who wanted to throw in the towel. In therapy, we laughed together, cried, and prayed… Just because you are put on a ventilator doesn’t mean it is the end of the road.”
Now back at home, Tyler continues to struggle with pain and immobility in his upper limbs. On his best days, he can lift his left arm to about his chest, but still can’t get movement in his left hand or fingers. On his right side, he is able to wiggle fingers and his hand but his arm is immovable.
“There are days I hurt so bad in my hand and my forearms. I’ve been told by the doctors that this is a sign my nerves are coming alive. I keep swelling, and I’m told there is fluid settling in my elbows,” said Tyler. He and his wife are still uncertain however and hope to get more answers from a neurologist after more tests are performed.
On Dec. 15, Tyler visited his family doctor and was told everything checked out well.
“Just to see where I was then and where God brought me, I’m so blessed to be here,” he said. “Janice has been a trooper through all of it. She’s stood by me and endured—she’s still enduring it.”
Tyler, who has preached at least two sermons since he left the hospital in early December, hopes to eventually return to work at Cooks Pest Control, where he has been employed for the past 17 years.
“I’m working towards it,” Tyler said. “We’ll have to get more aggressive with exercise here at home.”
His wife, who is as optimistic, said she is just thankful he is back home with her and their grandson, Lane.
During his stay at Decatur-Morgan Hospital, Tyler said there were 25 other patients on the ventilator when he was checked in and 95 patients at the time he went for a check-up on Dec. 15.
“This virus is serious business. I’ve heard people say it is like the flu, but it affects people so many different ways,” he said. “After coming through it, I’d tell folks, don’t take the little things you do each day for granted, like getting up and going to work. Don’t take it for granted being able to hold your kids and grandkids.”
