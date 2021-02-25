Sitton’s Snowmen: A 13-year-old’s tribute to emergency workers

Many Lawrence County residents got creative in their snow recreation activities following the ice and snowstorms early last week, but one Moulton resident found a way to honor her local heroes amid all the snow-day fun.
Lydia Sitton, 13, who is the daughter of Lawrence County Engineer Winston Sitton, said the five snowmen she built in her front yard represented EMA and 911 employees, sheriff’s deputies and police officers, the fire department, the road department, and all others who helped clear icy roads and downed trees.
“She worked all day, but she really wouldn’t let us know what she was up to,” Winston Sitton said. He said his daughter was familiar with the work of emergency personnel from overhearing conversations Sitton has had relating to his work overseeing the road department.
“She’s an overachiever,” he laughed. “She wanted to thank those workers in her own way.”
A mound of snow alongside her snowmen displayed the words, “Thank you to all the people that helped during this storm.”
