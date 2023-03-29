The Lawrence County school system has found a new chief school financial officer. During a special meeting on Tuesday, March 21, the board approved the hire of Ashley Montgomery. 

Montgomery, a certified public accountant, comes to the system after 15 years in the private sector. She most recently worked for PowerGrid Services, a utility company based in Hartselle. She earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting from Auburn University. 

