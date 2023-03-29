The Lawrence County school system has found a new chief school financial officer. During a special meeting on Tuesday, March 21, the board approved the hire of Ashley Montgomery.
Montgomery, a certified public accountant, comes to the system after 15 years in the private sector. She most recently worked for PowerGrid Services, a utility company based in Hartselle. She earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting from Auburn University.
Montgomery’s experience and CPA certification make her a worthy successor to the role.
“To me, [the CPA] is a mark of, this person is very capable, very credible,” said Superintendent Jon Bret Smith. “The CPA is a really big deal. To have her here, to be able to come in and take Ms. Berryman’s place, we’re very excited.”
Montgomery is scheduled to start April 18. Montgomery succeeds outgoing CSFO Suzy Berryman.
Berryman joined the system as CSFO in 2014. Amid systemwide financial strain, she orchestrated a drastic turnaround.
“Ms. Berryman came at a time when our financial situation was very rocky,” said Smith. “I think when she came into the school system, we had about $140,000 in the general fund.
“Currently we have over $10 million.”
According to Smith, Berryman’s excellence was aided by her previous work experience.
“She was a state auditor, and so she knew the ins and outs of school system accounting – what you could spend and what you couldn’t, and things like that,” said Smith. “So she was always good to work with.”
During Berryman’s tenure as CSFO, she worked with the superintendent and the board to improve the general fund while simultaneously caring for students.
“She and I tried to balance being frugal with money but also meeting student needs, and I think we were able to do that,” said Smith.
The financial growth has allowed Smith and the board to further invest in facility upgrades and provide supplements to system employees.
Though Berryman is moving on, she’s left the school system in a position of financial stability.
“Right now we’re [at] about three months reserve,” said Smith.
Berryman plans to work for the Cullman County school system.
