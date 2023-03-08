Taft updates Moulton Council on water grant

Kelley Taft, co-owner of The Kelley Group civil engineering firm, presented updates on the status of Moulton’s water grant application at the March 6 city council meeting.
Though the city was not selected in the first round of ADEM’s (Alabama Department of Environmental Management) grant approvals, Taft expects Moulton to be selected in the second round. Now, the city must determine how much money to request from ADEM – and how much money they are willing to invest into the water plant.
According to Taft, the city could receive a grant with up to 50 percent forgiveness; however, receiving the forgiveness is not a certainty. Though Taft said Moulton should receive some grant forgiveness, she advised the council to prepare for the worst-case scenario and assume they would only receive a low interest loan. But, even in the best-case scenario, Moulton residents face a jump in their water bills.
Councilman Jason White asked what options were available that would not result in a price hike for citizens. After discussions, Taft determined three options for the city: Repair the current plant; build a new plant; or become a purchasing city.
Rate increases are virtually guaranteed to coincide with the first two options. Regarding the third, Taft and water superintendent Jay Johnson said they were uncertain of the cost difference if the city decided to purchase their water.
The council and Taft plan to further discuss the city’s options at the work session on Monday, March 13.
EMA Director Chris Waldrep requested the council approve the placement of a short range radar on the Moulton water tower behind the laundromat. Waldrep selected the tower because it best meets the requirements for the radar to function correctly.
The radar, provided and installed by Climavision, would erase a gap in radar coverage from the Moulton area through Trinity. Currently, the National Weather Service cannot see storms within that area.
“This means, when a storm is getting tracked down from Marion and Franklin County, when it gets [beyond the coverage area], they have no idea what happens from there all the way to Trinity,” said Waldrep.
Climavision will provide the radar for free.
The council were in favor of the radar but questioned whether it would impact water distribution from the tower. Johnson said he did not believe it would be an issue. He planned to meet with Waldrep to further discuss the project.
The council approved the request on the condition that the radar would not impede water services. Waldrep hopes to have the radar installed in August. Councilman Brent White made the motion, and Councilwoman Denise Lovett provided a second. It passed unanimously.
Sherree Borden was unanimously appointed to serve as commissioner of the Moulton Housing Authority. Councilwoman Joyce Jeffreys made the motion; Lovett provided a second. Her term will commence immediately and run through October 1, 2027, per the request of the housing authority.
Building inspector Renay Saint requested approval to move forward with two property abatements. One is on Taylor Street. The other is on Rosenwald.
Councilwoman Cassandra Lee motioned to demolish the Rosenwald property.
“It’s in the community which I am responsible for,” said Lee. “It is an eyesore. People have been doing drugs in that particular house. There’s been an overdose in that particular house. It’s not good for the district or for our community as a whole.”
Jeffreys provided a second. The motion passed unanimously.
The council also approved moving forward with the repair or demolition of the Taylor Street residence. Its fate will be determined at a later date.
Two requests to purchase new lawn mowers were approved. One was a John Deere Z930M ZTrak for the street department. The second was a John Deere Z950M ZTrak with a three bag bushel collection system for parks and recreation. The former was $12,361.58. The latter was $14,620.24. Both will be purchased from TriGreen Equipment.
