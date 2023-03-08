Taft updates Moulton Council on water grant

Johnson

Kelley Taft, co-owner of The Kelley Group civil engineering firm, presented updates on the status of Moulton’s water grant application at the March 6 city council meeting. 

Though the city was not selected in the first round of ADEM’s (Alabama Department of Environmental Management) grant approvals, Taft expects Moulton to be selected in the second round. Now, the city must determine how much money to request from ADEM – and how much money they are willing to invest into the water plant.

