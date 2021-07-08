Moulton man arrested on drug, parole violation charges

A Moulton man was arrested on drug and probation violation charges last Thursday.
Curtis Allan West, 34, was arrested at a County Road 86 residence near Speake, according to a report from the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office. West is charged with probation violation, possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the report.
Lawrence Sheriff's investigators, working with State Probation and Parole, seized synthetic marijuana, meth, drug paraphernalia and firearms at the time of the arrest, the report said.
West was booked into the Lawrence County Jail.
"The investigation is on-going, and additional arrests or charges may be possible," the Sheriff's Office said. "We want to thank the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for their assistance in this investigation."
