The Lawrence County History and Preservation Society will hold a free headstone cleaning workshop on Saturday, May 20. They will meet and clean at the Old Moulton City Cemetery (next to the Smith Chapel Church on Byler Road). The workshop will start at 10:00 a.m. and finish around noon.

If any citizens do not want their ancestors’ headstones cleaned, please contact the Lawrence County Archives at 256-974-1757.

