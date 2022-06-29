Caddo-Midway Fire & Rescue lowers ISO rating New score could improve insurance rates for area homeowners

A new ISO rating for Caddo-Midway Fire Department could mean big savings on homeowner insurance for residents in the East Lawrence fire district beginning this July, according to local officials.
Caddo-Midway Fire & Rescue recently saw its ISO rating drop from a 5 to a 4 thanks to training efforts and equipment purchases made by the department, Assistant Fire Chief Darwin Clark said.
ISO ratings are calculated by the Insurances Service Organization, which ranks fire districts across the country from 1 to 10—a score of 10 being the worst with no fire protection.
“A class 4 puts us in what can be described as better-to-excellent rating for fire departments. The average is a class 5,” Clark said, explaining that the ISO considers the overall capabilities of a fire department in calculating its district’s score.
“The rating is also based on water supply and 911 communications, which both also received an excellent score,” he said of the Caddo district. Clark said only about 6,500 fire departments in the U.S. receive a score of 4 or less.
Country Financial agent Jerry Felks said customers may be thrilled to learn insurance premiums will be dropping thanks to the new ISO score.
“This is a huge deal for insurance holders in the area,” said Felks, who is also a Caddo resident and whose office is in Trinity. He said homeowners who live within 1,000 feet of a fire hydrant will benefit from the ISO 4 classification.
This could mean about a $200 to $300 savings in insurance costs for customers who meet that criterion. For Country Financial customers, Felks said those savings will appear automatically on the customer’s next renewal date.
“Customers who renew their policies this July will see those rate changes. For other customers, those savings will take affect after their next renewal, whenever that might be,” he explained.
According to Clark, about 65 percent of the fire district’s structures and homes are within 1,000 feet of a hydrant. He said those living outside the 1,000-feet range may still receive a discount according to their insurance agency. East Lawrence residents inside Caddo-Midway’s fire district may contact their local insurance representative to inquire about rate-changes.
Clark said a recent fire truck purchase and “a tremendous amount of training and organizational improvements” ultimately led to the improved ISO score.
He said Caddo-Midway Fire & Rescue purchased a used aerial truck from a fire department in Wisconsin in 2021. The 1997 Spencer HME pumper cost the department about $93,750.
Fundraising and donations from the community also made the purchase possible, according to Clark. He said a local fire fee of $25 per year per household or business has not changed since 1997.
“We have worked really hard to make every dollar stretch, and the community has been good to support our fundraising efforts,” he said. “I hope the community will look at the savings they are receiving and donate back to the department. If we could pay off the ladder truck early, it would certainly be a big boost to continuing improvements to the department.”
He said his department secured a low-interest USDA 15-year loan to purchase the truck. Annual payments will cost the department $6,250.
“The new-to-us ladder truck was in excellent condition and after we bought it, we found out it had never been used on a working fire,” Clark said, adding that the department put the truck to use in March of this year following a structure fire at Los Compas Mexican Restaurant on Alabama 24. The blaze was extinguished, and the building suffered minimal damage.
“ISO now requires a ladder truck if you have more than 5 structures over 32 feet tall. We easily have a need just based on the number of large churches and commercial structures we have in our district,” Clark said.
Clark said the fire department’s 18 volunteers participated in thousands of training hours over the past two years, which also contributed to better rating.
“I attribute this to the dedication of our training officer, Capt. Garod Hargett,” Clark said. “Capt. Hargett, along with the 18 members who make up the department, worked tirelessly to complete several Alabama Fire College courses related to fire fighting.”
Felks, who once volunteered with Caddo-Midway Fire & Rescue, agreed the ISO rate improvement is made possible by the efforts of the department and its members.
“They do a tremendous job working to lower that rate for local residents and making sure they offer upstanding fire protection. They just do things the right way,” he said.
Clark, who has served with the Caddo-Midway Department for 42 years, said the achievement has been years in the making.
When it was surveyed in 1984, the department moved from a class 10 to a class 9, and by 1988, Caddo-Midway dropped its rating to a class 8 after the purchase of its first Class A pumper apparatus in 1987. Ten years later, the department purchased a new pumper truck, which led to a class 7 rating later that year, Clark said.
In 2006, the department built its Station 2, which placed every household in the fire district within five road-miles of a fire station. That year, Caddo-Midway purchased another pumper and applied for an ISO inspection, earning them a class 6 rating.
Clark said continued improvements eventually led to the class 5 rating in 2012, and now the class 4 rating in 2022. He said ISO plans to re-survey departments on a three- to five-year basis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.