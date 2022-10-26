Moulton Fire Chief Brian Phillips said his department will host the second annual trick-or-treat event on Halloween night, Monday, Oct. 31. Candy will be passed out at the Moulton Fire Station on Court Street from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
