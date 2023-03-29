Sherman approved as Courtland interim chief

Courtland Police Officer Rick Sherman was appointed interim chief at the town’s March 13 council meeting. Sherman will lead the department until the return of Chief Dennis Sharp. Sharp was injured in the line of duty in June of 2022.
Sherman was hired by Courtland as a part-time officer by Mayor Linda Peebles at the start of the year. After learning about the job opening, Sherman spoke with Chief Sharp, who asked him to apply.
“I had put out a notice for needing police officers part and full time,” said Peebles. “As the mayor, I can hire – without a vote from the council – a part time officer. So he came in and filled out an application, and then we did an interview. I hired him as a part time person on January 30.”
Two weeks later, the Courtland City Council voted to promote Sherman to full time.
“The next meeting after I hired him on January 30 was February 13, and we voted to hire him full time,” said Peebles. “I was really impressed with his experience and his mannerisms. And I feel like we were lucky as the town of Courtland to be able to get someone with his experience and wisdom as far as law enforcement.
“He’s done an excellent job for the town of Courtland since he’s been here, and I was impressed with him.”
After a month as a full-time officer, Peebles named Sherman the town’s interim police chief.
“After giving him a chance to get used to the town and the people… and to show me his work ethic and his experience and his abilities, on March 13, I offered him the interim chief job.
“I’ve been really pleased with the job he’s done for the town and the community, his respect for the people – even as he’s had to process them through the system – and I think he’s a good fit for Courtland. He understands the small town way of doing things. And he’s really dedicated himself to the town, the community, and the people.”
Though Sherman started as part time, Peebles hopes his service with Courtland extends well into the future.
“I look forward to working with him for many years, I hope,” said Peebles. “I hope he’s here to stay and he’ll like working in Courtland, and I hope he makes a career here in Courtland.
“I’m very pleased with his job abilities and the way he handles situations and himself in day to day events.”
Sherman said he’s enjoyed his first months in Courtland.
“I absolutely love working for Courtland,” said Sherman. “It’s been a blast. I’ve really enjoyed it. I enjoy working with the people here and being able to help out.
“It’s been really a very enthusiastic work environment – very productive.”
While it was a quick jump from part time to interim chief, Sherman said he’s embracing the challenge.
“It’s a work in progress,” said Sherman. “I’ve enjoyed the challenge, and I look forward to the future of what’s coming and the additional personnel that we get here.
“It’s been a little bit of a challenge jumping so quickly into this, but I’m up for the challenge and look forward to the opportunity.”
“Interim Chief Sherman has done an important job for us,” said Peebles. “I hope to employ some more part-time and full-time officers in the near future.
“I’m sure that he is up to the task of overseeing the job that we have asked him to do. So far, he’s done a really good professional job as far as being our interim chief. It has been good to have somebody with his experience.”
Sherman has 30 years of law enforcement experience. He served in the Navy’s Military Police during Desert Storm and spent eight years in the service.
After the Navy, Sherman joined the Birmingham Police Department for another eight years. Eventually he made his way to Morgan County. He worked as a deputy for a decade before moving to the Lawrence County office. He served in Trinity for a short spell before coming to Courtland.
Courtland has no timeframe for Sharp’s return to active duty.
“He’s improving every day,” said Peebles. “He’s ahead of where they thought he’d be at this time during his rehabilitation. And we’re very pleased that he’s ahead of the game on that and look forward to when he is capable of coming back to the job.”
“I look forward to working with him and for him upon his return,” said Sherman.
A resident of Neel, Sherman is married to Melanie Sherman. They have five grown children.
