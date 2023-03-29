Sherman approved as Courtland interim chief

Peebles and Sherman

Courtland Police Officer Rick Sherman was appointed interim chief at the town’s March 13 council meeting. Sherman will lead the department until the return of Chief Dennis Sharp. Sharp was injured in the line of duty in June of 2022.

Sherman was hired by Courtland as a part-time officer by Mayor Linda Peebles at the start of the year. After learning about the job opening, Sherman spoke with Chief Sharp, who asked him to apply.

