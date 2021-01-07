Moulton Lions seek volunteers for Saturday’s SHP Build Day

Local volunteers are encouraged to participate in Moulton Lions Club’s Build Day on Saturday as it partners with the non-profit, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, to bring beds to children in need in Lawrence County.
The Build Day, set to begin at 9 a.m. at the Moulton Fairgrounds, should last about four hours depending on how many volunteers turn out to help with the project, according to organizers.
Moulton Lion Jerome Thompson said the club has set the goal to build 60 beds this weekend.
“No special skills are necessary to participate,” Thompson said. “If you can help carry lumber from one point to another, you can certainly help with this project. Volunteers are needed to help with sketching patterns, sanding, staining, cutting lumber and drilling.”
SHP, which provides beds and bedding to children in need across the U.S. and Canada through public support and donations, will also provide all building materials, bed kits and tools for the Build Day.
During a Build Day, SHP provides trained volunteers to help with the construction and assembly process, according to the non-profit.
Due to the nature of the volunteer work and the tools used during the build process, SHP requires all volunteers to be at least 12 years old. Children and students old enough to volunteer should also be accompanied by a guardian, SHP said.
Thompson said the Lions Club is seeking 60 to 100 volunteers to help. Participants are not required to register or sign up for the project, but anyone needing additional information may contact Thompson or Morgan Jones by emailing morgan@marmac.us.
SHP twin beds can be sponsored for $175. The cost covers the bed frame, a new mattress and new sheets and pillows. To become a sponsor or donate to the effort, contact Jones at MarMac Real Estate or Thompson at Thompson and Associates, Attorneys at Law.
To refer a family in need, or to apply for a bed for a child, visit www.shpbeds.org/request-free-twin-bed. For more information about SHP and its partners, visit SHPbeds.org.
