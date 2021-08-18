Courtland 5K event draws racers and spectators downtown

Despite the heat and humidity on Saturday, 62 racers turned out for an annual event that sees runners soaked from the sidelines in Courtland each August.
Courtland’s Super Soaker 5K event, which had to be canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, saw a successful return to the historic town this summer, according to one organizer Sonja Gillespie.
“I was very pleased with 62,” Gillespie said. “We had 96 in 2019 and we didn’t get to have it last year due to COVID. I was hoping to at least hit 50 (this year), and we exceeded that.”
The event featured a 5K race and one-mile fun run at Valley Landing Golf Course on Saturday. In its inaugural year, the event drew 56 racers in 2017.
Gillespie, a member of the Courtland Community Revitalization Committee—which oversees the planning and execution of other Courtland community events—said this year’s success came thanks to event sponsors and volunteers.
“A special thanks to our sponsors as this would not be possible without them,” she posted to social media following the races. She said at least 13 local businesses and organizations helped sponsor the event, and thanked the Courtland Fire Department, Courtland Police, Town Creek Police and volunteers for the support.
She said CCRC organizers hope to put on the event again next year.
