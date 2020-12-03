Lawrence attorneys, elected officials sponsor beds for local children in need

Lawrence County attorneys and elected officials are sponsoring beds after the announcement of a partnership between the Moulton Lions Club and non-profit organization, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, pledges to improve the sleeping conditions for local children this year.
“Within a few days, after learning of the needs of the children in our community who do not have beds, the Bench and Bar of Lawrence County come together to sponsor 38 beds,” Lawrence Bar President Jerome Thompson said on Monday. “In the past two years, Sleep in Heavenly Peace has provided 38 beds to children in our community, without local support. Currently, there is a waiting list of children who need beds.”
Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) is a national organization that, through public support and donations, provides beds and bedding to children across the U.S. and in Canada. SHP has five chapters in Alabama, including Hartselle, Florence, Gadsden, Gardendale and Oneonta.
Thompson said the Lawrence County legal community joined together this holiday season to help facilitate these volunteer efforts for children in their home county.
Judge Mark Craig, who sees parents in his courtroom to answer criminal charges or seek a divorce, hopes to make a difference in the lives of children affected by similar circumstances. “These innocent children, who have no responsibility for the decisions of their parents, are impacted the most,” he said.
Thompson said attorneys who practice in child cases, including those concerning delinquency or a need for child supervision, can attest to the “careful deliberation that is put into every decision.”
“No one takes it lightly when a child is going to be removed from their home and placed in a detention facility, with a family member or in foster care,” he said. “The latter two often create a situation where sleeping arrangements are inadequate.”
District Court Judge Angela Terry, who hears cases involving delinquency, dependency and children in need of supervision, also joined Craig and Thompson in sponsoring beds for Lawrence County children.
“I had not heard of this particular program, but anything that will make the quality of our children’s lives better needs our attention and support,” said Terry. “The Lions Club has done an outstanding job helping the children of Lawrence County on this project and others.”
Thompson said 18 attorneys and elected officials joined the cause to sponsor beds, including Probate Judge Greg Dutton, District Attorney Errek Jett, Court Clerk Sandra Ligon, attorneys Rod Alexander, Paula Bassham, Cecil Caine, Trey Goldsmith, Mark Dutton, Christy Graham, Dave Martin, Harry Montgomery, Anna-Claire Terry, Mike Terry and Callie Waldrep.
“It was amazing to see the outpouring of love for our community and the children,” said Thompson. “The legal community may be the butt of some jokes. However, it was not a joking matter when the lawyers of the Lawrence County Bar become aware of the need for adequate bedding for our children.”
In addition to sponsors mentioned above, Thompson said Cpt. Kristian (Krissy) C. Diggs, an Air Force JAG officer stationed at Moody AFB in Valdosta, reached out to sponsor beds when she heard of the need.
“I was so impressed that Krissy might be miles away but her heart and love remains close to friends and family in Lawrence County,” Thompson said.
Thompson, who is also a Lions Club member, said the Moulton Club will work with SHP to organize a Build Day to construct beds in January.
He said a Build Day, in which SHP provides tools and bed kits to be assembled, will be announced after sponsorship needs are met.
The Moulton Lions Club has set a goal to provide at least 60 beds to children in Lawrence County. SHP twin beds can be sponsored for a $175 tax-deductible contribution. The cost covers the bed frame, a new mattress and new sheets and pillows.
To become a sponsor or donate to the effort, contact MarMac Real Estate Agent Morgan Jones by emailing Morgan@marmac.us, or by calling Thompson at 256-974-3007.
To refer a family in need, or to apply for a bed for a child, visit www.shpbeds.org/request-free-twin-bed. For more information about SHP and its partners, visit SHPbeds.org.
