Northwest-Shoals Community College (NW-SCC) is offering students, who have not been enrolled at NW-SCC since the 2019 fall semester, an opportunity to start back to college this summer tuition free. The priority deadline to apply for the scholarship is May 15, 2021.
“We hope this will encourage those that had college aspirations prior to the pandemic to enroll back in college,” said NW-SCC Assistant Dean of Student Services, Dr. Crystal Reed. “Those not receiving federal aid will qualify for the tuition free scholarship if they meet the eligibility requirements.”
This last dollar scholarship pays for tuition up to 12 credit hours for the 2021 summer semester. To be eligible, students must meet the below requirements:
•Not enrolled at NW-SCC since the 2019 fall semester
•Minimum 2.0 GPA on all college coursework
•Has successfully completed 12 credit hours at NW-SCC
•US Citizen or Permanent Resident
•Must attend required mentor meetings
•Completed Application (Priority deadline: May 15, 2021)
•Completed 2020-2021 FAFSA
If you meet the above requirements, visit https://bit.ly/3sHCoT7 to apply for the scholarship. For more information, please email carl.collins@nwscc.edu or call 256-331-8010.
About Northwest-Shoals Community College:
Northwest-Shoals Community College (NW-SCC) is part of the Alabama Community College System and home to almost 3,400 students. NW-SCC offers over 100 certificate and degree programs and is committed to providing career technical, academic, and lifelong educational opportunities that promote economic growth and enrich the quality of life for the people it serves. For more information about the NW-SCC, visit www.nwscc.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.