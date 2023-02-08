Glenda Thompson named Citizen of the Year

Thompson’s family traveled from across north Alabama to celebrate her recognition.

Glenda Thompson was named Lawrence County’s 2022 Citizen of the Year at the Lawrence Chamber of Commerce annual year-end banquet on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Thompson, 81, is a longtime employee at the Lawrence Medical Center.

Thompson was nominated for the award by Darrell Wade Thompson, her nephew. Thompson was one of three finalists for the award.

