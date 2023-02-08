Glenda Thompson named Citizen of the Year

Glenda Thompson was named Lawrence County’s 2022 Citizen of the Year at the Lawrence Chamber of Commerce annual year-end banquet on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Thompson, 81, is a longtime employee at the Lawrence Medical Center.
Thompson was nominated for the award by Darrell Wade Thompson, her nephew. Thompson was one of three finalists for the award.
“The award recognizes the epitome of a citizen,” said Jerry Felks, the director of the chamber of commerce. “The appropriate recipient of this award is someone who puts others first for the betterment of themselves, their community, and their county.”
Felks said a panel of 18 judges voted anonymously to select the recipient. The first runner up was 18 year old Levi Smith, the founder of Making a Difference From my Story to Yours. The second runner up was Steve and Dewanna Jones, founders of Athletics for All.
“What we do with this is, we get all the nominations,” said Felks. “And then I send all the nominations to 18 judges. And then the 18 judges pick the top three. And then the top three are voted on who should be in first place, second, and third place.”
Thompson has served the community for many years in many ways. She has dedicated numerous hours to the American Cancer Society, particularly with the local Hee Haw Variety Show. Recently, Thompson directed a musical to benefit the cancer society.
She is an excellent cook, and her cooking has repeatedly benefited the community. In 2021, Thompson used her stimulus check money to publish a cookbook. She used the proceeds to provide eight Lawrence County students with $1,000 scholarships. She regularly bakes cake for Jackson House fundraisers.
Each year at Christmas time, Thompson goes to NHC Healthcare and plays the piano and sings for the patients.
Thompson was an employee at the Lawrence Medical Center for decades. Despite her age, she continues to work one day a week at the hospital.
“Glenda is a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She is married to Lowell Thompson who has a serious sight problem (legally blind) and has provided extra attention to him for many years that most wives don’t have to consider.
She and her granddaughters have quilted tee shirt quilts, paid for the supplies and given the money to the granddaughters for their college educations.
“I really didn’t expect to win it,” said Thompson. “Thanks to everyone who nominated me, and I thank the ones who voted for me.
“I know in high school I was voted ‘Most Likely to Succeed.’ I feel like tonight I kind of have succeeded.”
Smith was nominated by Jackie Little, his business partner. Smith’s organizational mission is “to use our personal story to help families and individuals affected by opioid abuse. Our greatest desire is to love, save, counsel, and give a voice to those children and young adults impacted by this major crisis.”
Smith was unable to attend the ceremony.
The Joneses were nominated by Marsha Terry. Terry’s son Jaxson plays on the Jones’ Athletics for All softball and soccer teams.
“It is hard to even put into words how much I appreciate these two people,” said Terry. “My son was diagnosed with autism at the age of four. And it’s funny to think now, one of my first concerns was, ‘Will he have any friends?’ Jaxson has many friends thanks to Steve and Dewanna Jones because we were able to join their softball and soccer teams.
“These two people have so much heart and love for all of the kids. They may have started the league for Cade, their son with Downs Syndrome, but they have helped so many families in Lawrence County with their kindness and hard work to keep this going for so many years.”
As 2022 Citizen of the Year, Glenda Thompson will be asked to serve as grand marshal for the 2023 Moulton Christmas Parade in December.
