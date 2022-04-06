Pace awarded Alabama Cattlemen’s Foundation Scholarship

LeAnne Pace was awarded the Foundation Scholarship at the Alabama Cattlemen’s Foundation Scholarship Banquet held Friday, April 1 in Wetumpka, AL. LeAnne is the daughter of Wayne and Tabitha Pace of Mount Hope.
Pace, a graduate of Hatton High School, is earning her degree in Environmental Science from Auburn University. She was one of 60 scholarship recipients awarded over $80,000 in scholarship by the Alabama Cattlemen’s Foundation (ACF). The ACF serves to engage in educational and scientific activities to improve the beef cattle industry in Alabama and educate youth on the importance of beef cattle in Alabama. It provides the opportunity to make tax deductible donations for the educational work of the foundation and is largely funded by the sale of the “Cowboy Tag” vanity license plate.
Throughout the year, the ACF supports numerous organizations and events which help to educate and train future generations of the livestock industry. The ACF has awarded scholarship money each year to Alabama youth with over a quarter of a million dollars being awarded to date.
The Alabama Cattlemen’s Association is a service based non-profit organization founded in 1944 and headquartered on Capitol Hill in Montgomery. Producer and member driven, the ACA’s mission is to enhance the business climate of the state’s beef cattle industry, promoting a positive image while educating consumers that beef is a safe, wholesome, nutritious and convenient food product. The Association has county chapters in all 67 counties and represents 10,000 members statewide. It is also the Qualified State Beef Council in Alabama.
