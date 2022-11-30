Quilts of Valor awarded at Ebenezer Church

Eleven local veterans were each awarded a Quilt of Valor for their service to the country. From left: Back - Albert Bolden, Vincent Watkins, Samuel Gray, James Torain, Warren Hill, Charlie Hill. Front - Danny Davis, Kenneth Hill, Lee Langham, Moses Torain, D. Clay. 

Eleven Quilts of Valor were awarded from the Quilts of Valor Foundation to veterans at Ebenezer Church in Hillsboro on Saturday, Nov. 12.

The foundation was created in 2003 by Catherine Roberts, the mother of a deployed soldier. According to Roberts, she saw in a vivid dream a despairing young man sitting on his bed. He was being dragged down by “war demons” into an emotional pit. But then, the scene changed. Roberts saw the young man wrapped in a quilt. He was no longer despairing, but hopeful. 

