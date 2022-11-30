Quilts of Valor awarded at Ebenezer Church

Eleven Quilts of Valor were awarded from the Quilts of Valor Foundation to veterans at Ebenezer Church in Hillsboro on Saturday, Nov. 12.
The foundation was created in 2003 by Catherine Roberts, the mother of a deployed soldier. According to Roberts, she saw in a vivid dream a despairing young man sitting on his bed. He was being dragged down by “war demons” into an emotional pit. But then, the scene changed. Roberts saw the young man wrapped in a quilt. He was no longer despairing, but hopeful.
The dream made a powerful impact on Roberts. It impressed on her a message: quilts equal healing. She established a simple model of operation. A volunteer team would donate their time, skill, and materials to make a quilt. Roberts had a name for the special quilt: a Quilt of Valor.
The Quilts of Valor Foundation is now established in all 50 states with over 10,000 volunteer members. As of Oct. 31, over 326,777 service members have been awarded a Quilt of Valor. Mary Harris, the North Alabama District Coordinator of the Quilts of Valor Foundation, awarded eleven more during the ceremony at Ebenezer Church.
“We don’t gift quilts, we award them to veterans and service members who have been touched by war,” said Harris.
Harris, who became involved with the Quilts of Valor Foundation in 2007, said the quilts are hand-made locally by her and other volunteers. Each Quilt of Valor awarded is unique.
“We don’t have a machine that’s just spitting out quilts,” said Harris. “None of them come from China or Walmart or anything, they’re all hand touched.
“We use different fabrics, different patterns,” continued Harris. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen two quilts alike.”
The recipients were nominated by Sgt. Maj. Clifford Bankhead, a local veteran and Veterans’ Affairs worker. Master Sgt. Warren Hill was among the members to be awarded a Quilt of Valor.
“It was such a wonderful gathering,” said Hill, “It brought chill bumps on my body because, even though I served my 24 years, it seemed like they really cared for the veterans when they got their quilts.”
Some of the recipients Hill knew, but he didn’t know they were veterans. He was surprised by the amount of service members present in the county and excited to be recognized alongside them.
“Knowing that I had my brothers beside me who went through the same thing… that quilt really meant so much to me,” said Hill. “And how they wrapped it around me, like I was some king – like I was somebody – and I really felt like they really appreciated me and my service.”
