The meaning of Memorial Day flags

Almost as if by magic, around Memorial Day, American flags pop up on the graves of the brave souls from Lawrence County who served in the military. These men and women fought for causes that enabled us at home to go about our daily lives without fear of being taken from our homes in the dark of night, or imprisoned without cause, or shot because of our religious affiliation or our political stance.
Do you ever wonder how all of the flags you see in certain cemeteries got there? They were placed there by the loyal few who are left from WWll, Korea, and Viet Nam, and by younger veterans from the wars in the Middle East prompted by 9/11.
These men and women are on a mission to recognize the veterans from Lawrence County, and to insure that on the day we have set aside, and every other day, their sacrifices were not in vain, nor forgotten.
According to Lawrence County VFW Post 8263 Quartermaster and Adjutant, Fred Gillespie, there were 1200 flags placed on these graves in Lawrence County this year. “Home Depot donated 100 of them, Tri Green donated 200, and 505 of the flags were donated by retired veteran Nathaniel P. Wilson and his wife, Janie Wilson. We sure do appreciate their donations,” said Gillespie.
Gillespie has held every office in the organization over the past 69 years. He and others like him have placed many a flag on these graves of their brothers and sisters in arms. They still shed tears while working to ensure that every grave they know about is marked with this little symbol of freedom that has played such a huge part in our history.
Gillespie and 17 other members of the VFW and the American Legion are responsible for going out a few days before Memorial Day and placing the flags in cemeteries all over the county. “There are two Civil War graves in Mount Hope, and in Town Creek’s Elmwood Cemetery there are 113 people who served in the military. All of them are our hometown heroes.”
The grave of anyone who served in any branch of the military is decorated. If you have a loved one who did not get a flag, please let a member of the VFW know so that they can be added to the Memorial Day list.
Soldiers gave their lives and are laid to rest in famous places like Gettysburg, Flanders Field, in the National Cemetery of the Pacific, which contains 33,230 graves of soldiers who perished across the Pacific in World War II, along with victims of the Korean and Vietnam wars, in Arlington Cemetery, in Normandy, or in small cemeteries like the ones here in Lawrence County, scattered throughout this country, anywhere that the brave are consecrated. And each year the old soldiers come faithfully to make sure they are not forgotten, although for the most part their backs are bent with age, their hands gnarled and their hair gray, once again these men and women stoop on creaking knees to place the American flag upon these graves, offering them the respect and honor befitting those who served, then raise their hands in silent salute.
WORLD WAR I
Began with western countries on July 28, 1914. April 6, 1917, the United States declared war on Germany. November 11, 1918, Germany signed the armistice.
United States:
204,002 Wounded
16,516 Died as act of war
4,500 Prisoners or missing in action
Citizens of Lawrence County that died in action in WWI:
John Alexander Jr.
Walker Smith
James Atkins
Levi Steel
Freddie A. Butler
Thomas C. Vinson
Jessie Campbell
Tom Warren
Kurn Chisterbun
Nicholas Williams
Louis D. Crane
Levert Draper
John W. Freeman
Bennie L. Harris
William H. Harris
Conry J. Jones
Walter James
Anderson Johnson Jr.
William L. Key
Simon Kirk
Roy L. Lynch
Robert Masterson
Emmett L. McCullouch
William McDonald
Samuel Mecalf
Jos Owens, Jr.
William N. Pope
Green Savage
Samuel G. Shackelford
Beve B. Shirrell
Elbert Slaughter
Clyde W. Smith
Elmer N. Smith
Jos H. Smith
