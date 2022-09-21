Rain doesn’t spoil “Fightin’ Joe’s” birthday celebration at Pond Spring

A crowd gathered at Pond Springs, site of The General Joe Wheeler Home, to celebrate the annual birthday of his namesake.

On Saturday, September 10th, Pond Spring, site of The General Joe Wheeler Home, successfully celebrated the 186th birthday of its namesake, Joseph “Fightin’ Joe” Wheeler. Born in 1836 near Augusta, Georgia, Wheeler’s name has become synonymous with Lawrence County due to his legacy as a Confederate General, a U.S. Congressman representing the state of Alabama, his service as general in the Spanish-American War, and his descendent’s unheralded devotion to Pond Spring and its surrounding areas. 

John Griffin, Pond Spring Site Director since October of last year, said that the turnout for this year’s celebration, his first as director, was a surprising success despite the dreary forecast. “The rainy weather held off and made for a very lovely afternoon for families to stroll through the gardens and take in this special home.” He added that about 150 visitors roamed the grounds of the site, while around 105 decided to enter the home to see several unique items including a wooden desk on which Wheeler studied while as a cadet at West Point, a cast of Wheeler’s foot used by shoemakers to create Wheelers boots, and rooms full of memorabilia from his time in both the Civil War and Spanish-American War. 

