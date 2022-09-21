Rain doesn’t spoil “Fightin’ Joe’s” birthday celebration at Pond Spring

On Saturday, September 10th, Pond Spring, site of The General Joe Wheeler Home, successfully celebrated the 186th birthday of its namesake, Joseph “Fightin’ Joe” Wheeler. Born in 1836 near Augusta, Georgia, Wheeler’s name has become synonymous with Lawrence County due to his legacy as a Confederate General, a U.S. Congressman representing the state of Alabama, his service as general in the Spanish-American War, and his descendent’s unheralded devotion to Pond Spring and its surrounding areas.
John Griffin, Pond Spring Site Director since October of last year, said that the turnout for this year’s celebration, his first as director, was a surprising success despite the dreary forecast. “The rainy weather held off and made for a very lovely afternoon for families to stroll through the gardens and take in this special home.” He added that about 150 visitors roamed the grounds of the site, while around 105 decided to enter the home to see several unique items including a wooden desk on which Wheeler studied while as a cadet at West Point, a cast of Wheeler’s foot used by shoemakers to create Wheelers boots, and rooms full of memorabilia from his time in both the Civil War and Spanish-American War.
Another treat for the party-goers was that one of Wheeler’s descendants, Lucy LeGrand Walser, was on hand to take in the celebration alongside several local vendors who set up shop to tell a little about what it is they have to offer. The Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area, the Courtland Air Museum, and the Alabama Trail of Tears Association were several of the vendors in attendance, while the Winston County Grays of the Sons of Confederate Veterans fired cannonballs every hour on the hour throughout the day. Effie D’s Pop-Up Restaurant was also there to ensure everybody’s taste buds were satisfied as the day went on.
During the Civil War, Wheeler crossed the Tennessee River at Muscle Shoals following the Battles of Chattanooga and Chickamauga and regrouped to rest at Jones’ Plantation near Pond Spring. Following the conclusion of the war, Wheeler made his way back to Lawrence County and courted Daniella Sherrod, who became widowed in 1861 and was now the sole proprietor of the estate at Pond Spring. After a three-year long courtship, Daniella finally agreed to marry Wheeler. The new couple decided to build the home we see today on the site in the 1870s, where they raised their seven children and “Fightin’ Joe” took up his new occupation as a farmer growing primarily cotton, while also teaching himself law and passing the Alabama bar exam in his free time on the side.
Pond Spring, located at 12280 Alabama Highway 20 just three miles east of Courtland, was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1977 and was officially donated by Wheeler’s surviving descendents to the state of Alabama and the Alabama Historical Commission (AHC) in 1994. Since the home was donated to the AHC the commission has worked to restore the plantation to its former glory and the days it was occupied by Joe and Daniella and then their daughter Annie, affectionately known in the area as “Miss Annie,” by restoring the home and its 12 surrounding buildings, its gardens and the locations archeological features, which can be dated back to more than 5,000 years old.
“General Joe Wheeler had a complicated legacy, considering his devotion to the Confederacy during the Civil War, but his commitment to preserving the Union and advancing the economic interests of the South in the years following the war gained him respect and admiration across the country, both in the South and in the North,” John Griffin said. Among his admirers was President Theodore Roosevelt, who, along with his world-famous Rough Riders group, was under the command of Wheeler in Cuba and was successful in overtaking the hill at the Battle of San Juan Hill. “Fightin’ Joe” is buried in Arlington National Cemetery and he is one of two statues in the National Statuary Hall Collection on Capitol Hill representing the state of Alabama.
Admission to the home is $8 for adults, $5 for ages 65 and older and college students, $3 for ages 6-18 and free for children 6 and younger.
