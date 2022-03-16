Gov. Kay Ivey spoke at the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce Membership Luncheon, which was held at Mel’s Steakhouse in Moulton on Monday.
“She spoke of the many great accomplishments and projects happening throughout the state,” the Lawrence Chamber shared to social media following the luncheon. “We appreciate her passion toward the small business community, her focus on important challenges in the state, and her willingness to step up to make a difference when it matters most.”
Following Ivey’s speech, Chamber President Deano Orr—on behalf of the Chamber Board of Directors—recognized former President & CEO, Executive Director Craig Johnston for his service with the Chamber since 2018.
“It has been an honor to serve the chamber since 2018 and I am excited to now serve on the Board of Directors myself,” Johnston said. “I hope to continue to help make a difference and bring about more great accomplishments in our community.”
