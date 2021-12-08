A second annual Memorial Christmas Cruise, in honor of late historian Lisa Pace, is happening in Courtland next week.
The motorcade event, organized by Greg Pace, will begin at Roy Coffey Park at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16.
“After we cruise through the streets of beautiful downtown Courtland, we will park around the square and enjoy some hot chocolate and cookies,” Pace announced on social media.
He first organized the Christmas Cruise in December of 2020, following the death of his wife, Lisa. Pace said he plans to hold the event on the third Thursday of each December as long as the community is willing to help honor her memory.
“Those Third Thursday Courtland events were so special to her,” Pace said following the inaugural event last year. “My hope is that this event is something we can do to keep her memory alive.”
Similar to last year, Greg Pace said motorcycles and golf carts are welcome to participate as well. The Pace family requests that participating vehicles include holiday decorations, such as lights or festive bows.
Lisa Pace passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 21, 2020. She served on several historic boards in north Alabama, was a member of the Lawrence County History and Preservation Society, and actively served and directed events for her community, including the town’s annual Wings Over Courtland event honoring military veterans.
