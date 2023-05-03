Four medal at Alabama SkillsUSA

From left: Crumpton, Hardy, Hitt, Sawyer, Mitchell, Bennett

Lawrence County Career Technical Center is celebrating the success of four students at the Alabama SkillsUSA Leadership Conference last week. Jeremy Hardy, Madison Hitt, Hailey Sawyer, and Olivia Mitchell made the podium in their respective competitions. 

Hardy earned the gold medal in Electronics Technology. He was awarded a $2,000 scholarship and a $100 Lowe’s gift card. In June, he will travel to Atlanta to compete against students from across America at the national conference. 

