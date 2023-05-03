Four medal at Alabama SkillsUSA

Lawrence County Career Technical Center is celebrating the success of four students at the Alabama SkillsUSA Leadership Conference last week. Jeremy Hardy, Madison Hitt, Hailey Sawyer, and Olivia Mitchell made the podium in their respective competitions.
Hardy earned the gold medal in Electronics Technology. He was awarded a $2,000 scholarship and a $100 Lowe’s gift card. In June, he will travel to Atlanta to compete against students from across America at the national conference.
“I felt confident in placing top three,” said Hardy, a senior at Lawrence County High. “I pushed myself to my limits, and I came out with a first place win.”
“He and I had a conversation the night before [winners were announced], and he said he felt like he didn’t do well,” said Pam Crumpton, instructor of Electronics and Robotics. “When his name got called, he lit up.”
Hardy recently earned a spot in the Alabama FAME (Federation for Advanced Manufacturing) program. As a FAME participant, he will earn his associate’s degree and his AMT (advanced manufacturing technician) certification while receiving 1,800 hours of on-the-job training with a local manufacturer.
Hitt earned the bronze medal in Electronics Technology.
“It was a whole bunch of emotions going on at once,” said Hitt, a senior at Hatton. “I was actually walking up there about to start crying, but I held it back.”
She will join Hardy at the national conference as a delegate.
Hitt has already accepted a scholarship to UNA and will enroll in the fall. Over the summer, she will intern with Lockheed Martin.
“I think it went very well,” said Crumpton. “I couldn’t be more excited for Jeremy and Madison.”
Sawyer earned a bronze medal in Nail Care and Mitchell earned a bronze in Esthetics. Both are juniors at LCHS.
After waiting nearly an hour for Nail Care winners to be announced during the awards presentation, Sawyer was in disbelief when they called her name.
“I was like, ‘No way; there’s no way,’” Sawyer recalled. “I felt kind of bad [for the other competitors], but I was also really happy.”
Likewise, Mitchell was surprised to hear her name among the winners.
“I was kind of surprised that I got it because I did struggle at the beginning of the competition,” said Mitchell. “When they called me I was excited.”
Mitchell earned a silver medal last year in Cosmetology.
They plan to carry their experiences into next season.
“It was very hectic, but it was also fun,” said Sawyer.
“We get to see the breakdown of our scores on Monday,” said Mitchell, “We’ll get to see what I can do better next year.”
“We had a lot of new, first-time competitors,” said Whitney Bennett, the Salon and Spa Management instructor. “So I go into that not expecting very much, [thinking] ‘Let’s just see what it’s about and next year we’ll build on it.
“It ended on a really good note.”
The competition took place April 24 through 26 in Mobile.
