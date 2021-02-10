Longtime law enforcement officer Dennis Sharp has been appointed Courtland police chief following the retirement of former Chief Steven Terry, whose retirement became effective Jan. 31.
Courtland Council members voted to hire Sharp during a regular Town Council meeting Monday night. Before Sharp's appointment, the council had agreed to hire from within the department, according to City Clerk Vickie Jackson.
"As a full-time officer, (Sharp) has done a great job," Mayor Linda Peebles said. "We are very fortunate to be able to hire someone with experience and his knowledge."
Sharp has over 20 years in law enforcement experience, including his service as the head of the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Drug Task Force until Dec. 2018. Sharp has also been employed with the Town Creek and North Courtland Police departments.
Peebles said the council will also move to hire a replacement full-time police officer to replace Sharp within the department. She said the town needs to hire additional part-time officers as well.
The pay rate for Courtland police chief is $17.71 per hour, according to Jackson.
In other business, council members approved the purchase of a Chevrolet Silverado for the police department. The vehicle cost $31,675 from a state bid, Jackson said.
Council members also voted to replace flooring at Courtland Public Library. The council accepted the lowest bid of $6,122.77, which will be paid out of the state trust fund. The council also hired Mathew Childers as a full-time City employee. Childers' salary will be paid from city and electric accounts, Jackson said.
Courtland's Third Thursday Slow Down and Third Saturday Vintage Market will return in March, weather permitting, Jackson added. Council members approved to continue downtown events as long as COVID-19 health restrictions, including the statewide mask mandate, are enforced.
The next Courtland Council meeting is March 8. The council meets every second Monday of the month at Courtland City Hall at 6 p.m. unless a special meeting is called.
