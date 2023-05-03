Moulton woman and Scottish woman pen pals for 66 years

Ann Sprott, left, of Scotland, and Christine Jackson, of Moulton, became pen pals 66 years ago. [CATHERINE GODBEY/DECATUR DAILY]

Sitting side by side, Christine Jackson and Ann Sprott — for one of the few times in their 66-year friendship — reached out and hugged one another.

“This friendship has been beyond words. It is something I have enjoyed all these years. I never thought when this began, it would continue this long. I didn’t think we’d live this long,” Sprott said with a laugh.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.