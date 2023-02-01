H.A. Alexander Park tries to recover from twister

The twister ripped down chainlink fencing across the park and left debris scattered in the fields. 

The tornado that ravaged Lawrence County on January 12 was not a sports fan. 

As it skipped across along its path, the storm dropped onto Moulton’s new travel ball complex. Prior to the storm, the complex was nearing completion. Now, it requires several months of repairs.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.