The Lawrence County Commission plans 3% cost-of-living raises for employees and no increase in their insurance premiums, but it will have to pull more than $400,000 from reserves to balance the fiscal 2023 general fund budget.

Employees also will receive another $2,000 in bonuses from federal COVID relief money, which is separate from the general fund budget, after commissioners approved the allocation Friday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.