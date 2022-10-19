Last week’s Rotary Club welcomed retired Lawrence County teacher Debbie Latham as a guest speaker. Ms. Latham discussed Southern historian Dr. Wayne Flynt’s upcoming book signing at Jesse Owens Memorial Park. The event is Nov. 17. It starts at 11:00 a.m.
Flynt, 82, will speak for 30 minutes about his new book, “Afternoons with Harper Lee.” Books will be available for purchase onsite.
The signing will be at Jesse Owens because of Flynt’s affinity for the popular site.
Flynt is professor emeritus in the department of history at Auburn University. He is the author of 13 books and received numerous teaching awards over his distinguished career as a professor.
Latham summarized "Afternoons with Harper Lee" to attendees by reading Southern author Rick Bragg's review of the book.
In his review, Bragg wrote, “For 64 long afternoons, Wayne Flynt, his wife Dartie, and Harper Lee sat and talked away the day, revisiting the subjects of sharecroppers, old courthouses, busy New York streets, and the wider world. Flynt wrote down those memories and offers them to us in a true open window into Harper Lee – a warm, easy visit with her in the twilight of her life. He had also recently lost his beloved wife; this book is a monument to her, Harper Lee, and a South we will never see again.”
The Rotary Club meets each Thursday at noon inside the Western Sirloin in Moulton.
