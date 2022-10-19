Last week’s Rotary Club welcomed retired Lawrence County teacher Debbie Latham as a guest speaker. Ms. Latham discussed Southern historian Dr. Wayne Flynt’s upcoming book signing at Jesse Owens Memorial Park. The event is Nov. 17. It starts at 11:00 a.m.

Flynt, 82, will speak for 30 minutes about his new book, “Afternoons with Harper Lee.” Books will be available for purchase onsite. 

