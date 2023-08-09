Tornado Talk visits archives Friday to hear about Super Outbreak

Jennifer Narramore, the owner of Tornado Talk, will visit the Lawrence County Archives on Friday. Narramore is hoping to talk with people who lived through the Super Tornado Outbreak of April 1974.
“We would love to hear from those who went through it to get their stories,” Narramore said.
Interested parties can meet Narramore at the archives on August 11 at noon. Attendees are welcome to bring pictures and share memories of the storms.
Narramore founded Tornado Talk in 2016. It started as a podcast before becoming an in-depth research and summary website focusing on the history of significant tornadoes in the United States. Her team of writers and researchers examine the details of each tornadic event, including damage analyses and first-hand accounts of the storms.
Tornado Talk is working on a multi-year project to document the Tornado Super Outbreak of 1974. The outbreak sent at least 148 twisters rampaging across 13 states in the eastern half of the United States. The storms covered 2,500 miles and killed 330 people. Over 6,000 more were injured.
Several states in the South were impacted, including Alabama.
At least eight tornadoes struck the Heart of Dixie. They killed 86 people. Another 949 were injured. The deadly twisters caused over $50 million in damages across the state, according to the National Weather Service.
On the evening of April 3, a tornado touched down in Franklin County and tore its way northeast. It remained on the ground for 85 miles, ripping through northern Lawrence County, Tanner, Harvest, and Hazel Green. At 7:35 p.m., roughly 30 minutes after the twister entered Limestone County, a second dropped and followed the same path for 20 miles. The same communities were hit twice within an hour.
The two tornadoes killed 55 people, injured 408, and destroyed or damaged 1,300 buildings.
The Super Outbreak of 1974 is the third worst outbreak in state history. Only a twister outbreak in 1932 and the storms of 2011 caused more deaths and devastation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.