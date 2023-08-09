Tornado Talk visits archives Friday to hear about Super Outbreak

Narramore will be at the archives at noon on Friday, Aug. 11.

Jennifer Narramore, the owner of Tornado Talk, will visit the Lawrence County Archives on Friday. Narramore is hoping to talk with people who lived through the Super Tornado Outbreak of April 1974.

“We would love to hear from those who went through it to get their stories,” Narramore said. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.