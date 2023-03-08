The Alabama Cooperative Extension System food safety team teaches ServSafe classes each year. These classes meet food service safety standards required by the Alabama Department of Public Health. The cost of first-time instruction and testing, as well as recertification after five years, is $140. This fee covers classroom instruction, the exam, and the cost of the textbook. For anyone retaking the class and examination or testing only, the cost is $80.
On March 20 and 21st Susan Hill, Regional Extension Agent – Food Safety will be offering the class instruction and exam. The class meets from 9 am to 2:00 pm on Monday and Tuesday. Over the course of the classes, Hill will provide instruction on various food safety issues and methods to combat them with food safety practices. Emphasis areas include Good Personal Hygiene, Time and Temperature Control and Preventing Cross-Contamination. After the instruction period the exam will be given. The class will be at the Lawrence County AG Center Conference room at 13075 AL Hwy. 157 Moulton, glass double-doors in the front.
