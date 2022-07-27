Lawrence Commission to take over public transit service when NARCOG contract expires this fall

Lawrence County will re-establish its offering of public transportation services after the Lawrence Commission approved first steps in its monthly meeting on Friday.
District 4 Commissioner Bobby Burch said the move will put control of the service back into the county’s hands after its contract with the North Alabama Regional Council of Governments (NARCOG) ends on October 1.
NARCOG began operating a transportation service using funds appropriated from the county commission in Lawrence County in 2015. The service includes meal distribution for elderly and homebound residents, according to Lawrence Aging Commission Director Robbi Ligon.
“The county used to operate its own transportation department until those services were handed over in fiscal year 2016,” she said. “NARCOG has a contract with the county to deliver at the senior citizens centers and nutritional sites. They take senior residents to the sites, deliver meals to the centers and to homebound residents, and then they take the seniors back home.”
Currently, NARCOG’s Regional Transit Agency operates in Lawrence and Morgan counties, serving rural and urban areas. For urban areas inside Decatur, Hartselle and Trinity, fares cost $2 per one-way trip. In rural areas, including NARCOG’s Lawrence County service area, each one-way trip cost $2 for every five miles, not exceeding $10 per trip.
Burch said the transportation services will continue to operate in similar capacity—delivering homebound meals and offering its services to those who request it throughout the county, though he said routes and rates are still being worked out.
Like NARCOG RTA’s operation, Ligon and Burch said residents requesting the service will need to call the Transportation Office 24-hours in advance to schedule a lift.
Ligon said the county is also exploring a separate dialysis route for medical patients in need of the services each week. “This is a lifesaving service in the county for our citizens,” she said. “We’re very thankful we’re not losing the program when the contract with NARCOG ends. I can’t express enough what this will mean for Lawrence County to have it back, and it’s not just for elderly homebound residents. It’s for all ages; for all Lawrence County.”
Burch said the commission appropriates $50,000 to NARCOG RTA for services in Lawrence County each year. He said those funds will be redirected to a county-controlled transit service beginning in the upcoming fiscal year.
“We expect it to cost more than $50,000 to operate our own service, but now that also puts us in the running for state and federal reimbursement for 50 to 80 percent (of that cost),” he said. “I think it’s fantastic that we are taking it back over, and we have the funding to do it.”
On Friday, the commission voted 4-0 to apply for funding to the Alabama Department of Transportation. If approved, a public hearing will be set before service plans are finalized. District 5 Commissioner Sonia Hargrove was not present for the meeting.
Burch said startup costs for the operation are still being estimated as well. He said the county expects to secure at least six public transportation vehicles from NARCOG RTA once the contract expires in October.
