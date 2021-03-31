LC youths awarded PBCI scholarships

Ryleigh Kelley and Elijah McAbee, both of Moulton, were each awarded a scholarship by the Poarch Band of Creek Indians (PBCI) for their participation in Alabama’s livestock industry Saturday, March 20 at a luncheon held in coordination with the Southeastern Livestock Exposition (SLE) Rodeo. Pictured from left: SLE President-Elect Frank Ellis, Kelley, and PBCI Tribal Council Member Keith Martin. McAbee was not in attendance at the event. The PBCI has a proud history of supporting youth in livestock. Each year, young people from each of Alabama’s 67 counties are awarded a scholarships from the Tribe to aid in future participation in youth livestock events or further education during SLE Livestock Week.

