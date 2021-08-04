Moulton man arrested for drug possession

A Moulton man has been arrested on drug charges after Moulton Police were alerted to suspicious activity downtown last Thursday, according to a report from the agency.
Andy Ray Keenum, 37, of Byler Road in Moulton, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the report.
On Thursday, July 29, Moulton officers John Zech and Jake Burkett received a call concerning a person lying on or near the road on Byler Road between the Hot Spot Restaurant and Moulton Middle School, the report said.
During the investigation, Zech found Keenum lying on the Byler Road sidewalk near Free Street and found him in possession of a knife, a glass smoking pipe, marijuana and methamphetamine, the report said.
“Chief (Craig) Knight would like to commend the patrol officers for their proactive policing,” the report states.
Keenum was arrested and taken to the Lawrence County Jail, where he remained as of Tuesday, with bond set at $2,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.