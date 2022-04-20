While Moulton City Council members and the mayor remain divided on the validity of the controversial firing of former Water Superintendent Jay Johnson, city officials and utility employees plan to address foul-tasting water at the Council’s next work session on May 9.
Mayor Roger Weatherwax says Johnson’s termination is not related to dirty tap water the city has been grappling with for months. In a regular meeting on Monday, he said the Moulton utility is taking further steps to address the taste and odor issues caused by algal growth in the city’s water source.
About two weeks ago, Moulton Water Department began adding a small dosage of hydrogen peroxide to intakes at the city’s water treatment plant, according to utility operator Stanley Nichols.
That small dosage—about 1 particle of peroxide per million particles of water—has increased to about 3 parts per million as of Tuesday, Nichols added.
“We start small and gradually increase dosages as needed so we’re not adding any unnecessary chemicals,” Nichols said. On May 16, he said the department will begin adding copper sulfate at the raw water sight about three miles away from the treatment plant.
“We already add copper sulfate every day at the plant, but the more time the chemical has contact with the water, the better the results will be. Copper sulfate is just an algicide—the same used for swimming pools that kills algae.”
Nichols said the hydrogen peroxide and copper sulfate should help clean the lake of algae producing MIB and Geosmin. In an April 4 meeting, Council members approved 5-0 the application of additional copper sulfate at Sinking Creek Reservoir, where the city sources its drinking water.
Nichols, who has worked for the Moulton Water Department about 18 years, said the city has applied the copper sulfate treatment to the water source at least three times since he became an employee at the utility.
“The chemicals are expensive, and we don’t do it every year,” he said. “If we treated the lake once a year, it might eliminate the issues. We don’t want to add any chemicals that are unnecessary.”
When the city began receiving complaints of “earthy tasting” water, then Water Superintendent Johnson said samples taken at the lake named Geosmin and MIB as the culprit. He said the organic compounds occur commonly in lakes after drastic temperature changes and lake “turnover” occur.
The city has maintained that the water remains safe to drink and use.
“Moulton is meeting all regulations deemed safe by state standards,” Nichols said on Tuesday.
In February, Johnson announced plans for water plant upgrades, including the installation of a new filtration system.
In the Feb. 7 meeting, Johnson told council members that his department was exploring two filtration systems—ozone filtration and activated carbon filtration—and would implement a pilot program to determine which would be most effective for Moulton Water.
On March 9, Johnson was placed on paid suspension for allegedly harassing another city employee, a move some council members have argued is impeding progress at the water plant.
Three Moulton Council members have spoken out against Johnson’s termination. Joyce Jeffreys, Cassandra Lee and Brent White each accuse the mayor of unfairly suspending Johnson and mishandling the subsequent termination.
Each of the three council members have also openly praised Johnson for his work with Auburn University in testing water samples and researching more permanent solutions to the taste and odor issues.
“Jay has been very active, seeking grants for the water treatment plant and working tirelessly to solve the taste and odor issue. He has kept us informed every step of the way,” Lee said following Johnson’s suspension.
Nichols agreed a carbon filtration system at the plant would help eliminate the Geosmin and MIB compounds long-term, but said the solution is not an overnight fix.
“It’s not like installing carbon filters on a household refrigerator. It’s not that simple,” he said. “Those refrigerator filters will fix the taste and odor, which we’re not asking that of our citizens. We want to fix the problem… Carbon is just one component to fixing the problem.”
Moulton leaders are still waiting results of a recent grant application filed to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management alongside West Lawrence Water Authority, which purchases about 30 million gallons of water a month from Moulton.
If approved, the grant—along with another $1 million the city set aside in 2020 for water plant improvements—would help fund water plant upgrades at the facility that was built in 1969.
Kelly Taft, with engineering firm The Kelly Group, LLC, said the deadline to apply for the ADEM grant was Feb. 1, and the full application process will begin in May.
Nichols said he plans to attend the May 9 work session to address citizen complaints and answer questions. He said his department is also meeting with ADEM officials and city engineers that day to discuss solutions his department has already begun implementing as well as next steps.
Moulton City Council will hold its next regular meeting on Monday, May 2, before the next scheduled work session. All meetings and work sessions are held at 5 p.m. at Moulton City Hall and are open to the public.
A personnel hearing for Johnson is set for 9 a.m. on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.