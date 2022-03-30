A single-vehicle crash in Lawrence County Tuesday night has claimed the life of a Double Springs woman.
Olivia J. Johnson, 47, was fatally injured when the 2007 Freightliner tractor-trailer she was driving left the roadway and struck a tree, according to a report from Alabama State Troopers.
The crash happened on Alabama 33 near mile marker 15, about 10 miles south of Moulton, around 10:13 p.m., Troopers said.
Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.
Nothing further is available as troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Highway Patrol continue investigations.
