Moulton man arrested for abuse of minor

A Moulton man was arrested for sexual abuse on Thursday, Feb. 9.
According to a press release from the Moulton Police Department, Billy Ray Gholston, Sr. was arrested and charged with sexually abusing a child less than 12 years old. The arrest follows a three-month investigation.
Law enforcement began investigating Gholston after an allegation was reported to the department in early November of 2022.
Due to the juvenile involvement, the department is currently unable to provide further details.
Gholston is awaiting trial for the alleged crime. The press release reminded residents that all suspects are innocent until proven guilty.
Gholston was previously arrested in 2010 for multiple counts of distribution of a controlled substance and conspiracy to distribute within three-miles of a public school and public housing project.
He was sentenced to 110 years in prison. At the time, attorneys said it would be at least 30 years before Gholston was parole-eligible. It is unknown when or why he was released early.
