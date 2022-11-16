The Lawrence County Archives will host an open house on Sunday, Dec. 4, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. The event will provide community members an opportunity to see the renovated building, ask questions, and see firsthand the information available at the Archives.

In celebration of the season, guests are invited to wear their favorite Christmas attire. Decorations will go up in the building prior to the event.

