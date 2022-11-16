The Lawrence County Archives will host an open house on Sunday, Dec. 4, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. The event will provide community members an opportunity to see the renovated building, ask questions, and see firsthand the information available at the Archives.
In celebration of the season, guests are invited to wear their favorite Christmas attire. Decorations will go up in the building prior to the event.
“The Archives will be all dressed in its Christmas regalia,” said archivist Wendy Hazle.
Light refreshments will be served. Ginger Davis will entertain guests by singing Christmas carols.
According to Hazle, it is a public event to celebrate a public place.
Hazle emphasized that the Archives belongs to Lawrence County residents and is for Lawrence County residents. She hopes the open house will allow visitors to become more comfortable spending time with and utilizing the Archives’ resources.
“Everything here is for the public to look at,” said Hazle.
The Archives building is located at the corner of Lawrence and Main St.
