Rod Hayes; A Man for all Monuments

There is a remote archaeological site in Kenya where ancient stone engraving tools have been discovered dating to 3.3 million years ago, which make them the oldest ever found.
Today, Rod Hayes does pretty much the same job, engraving names and dates into stone, leaving a record of each person’s life that rain cannot wash away, the wind can’t blow away, and the sun cannot fade.
Hayes, who grew up in Langtown, was 40 years old and starting a new business and a new marriage all at once.
After graduating LCHS in 1974, he’d worked as a welder for Bergen-Paterson Pipe Support for 17 years.
Bergen Paterson announced their future plans to close the doors and shut down in 1996. It was a blow to almost 100 area employees who had worked there for years.
Rod had already started a sandblasting business in 1988, which had become lucretive.
“I tried to work for others after Bergen while building this business, but it wasn’t working. I felt God was leading me to invest fully in this new business. It has turned out to be beneficial,” said Hayes.
But it wasn’t until he was having lunch with a friend, the late Harold Gene “Red” Cole, one day that their conversation turned into a life changing career for Hayes.
“He made me aware of the need for someone to engrave cemetery lettering,” Rod recalled.
He thought about how he would be able to be self-supporting, rather than punching a clock for someone else.
“This afforded the opportunity to begin an educational journey to learn the process of lettering stone,” he continued.
With the aid of Stanley Newman at Midway Memorial Gardens, Rod was able to observe and train further at Star Granite in Elberton, GA.
After taking a couple of months to practice and refine the skill of engraving stone, he got his first call on March 26, 1997.
“It took me about 2 ½ hours to do that first job,” he said.
“To say I was nervous was an understatement. I was absolutely scared to death!” he shuddered. “This was someone’s memorial and I knew it was an expense to those that chose it. I took this responsibility very seriously and wanted it to be something that added to the beauty of the memorial.”
With each engraving it became a little easier for him, he became a little less apprehensive.
Eventually, he was able to merge the sandblasting and engraving businesses due to the fact that the large equipment was the same.
Saying “Yes” to the opportunity presented by Red Cole has led to other prestigious endeavors such as engraving at the University of Alabama. “What a privilege to engrave the names of the coaches and dates of the National Championships on the walls behind the statues, names on the Walk of Champions, as well as other sports including softball, baseball, gymnastics, golf and National Championships!” Rod exclaimed.
He even showed up on the jumbotron at Bryan Denny Stadium prior to one of the games.
“I have also done work at Auburn University in the alumni office, assisted by my wife, Bridgett,” he remembered.
This process was an undertaking. “The entire area had to be encased in plastic to keep the dust central to the location.”
He was filmed and highlighted in a documentary used in D-NOW and did some of the lettering on the memorial for the group Alabama in Fort Payne.
“I was invited to the mic of the Rick and Bubba show while visiting to discuss my engraving business,” he said.
The couple has been married for 26 years and have twin daughters in college. “Being the owner and sole proprietor of H&H Engraving has allowed me to take my kids to school every morning and attend every event they were involved in from gymnastics to karate and band competitions,” he said. “That is one of the best perks of this job. “
It sometimes involves travel. “In the fall of 2008 I was contracted to go to Dumas, TX. The town had purchased a replica of the Ten Commandments similar to the one fashioned by Roy Moore,” he explained.
“The one thing I never saw coming was engraving for people’s pets,” he said. “I have engraved for many people grieving their pets. I have even engraved for the Coon Dog Cemetery. The dogs buried there must be registered as Coon Dogs.”
“I’ve also done many of the bricks on the marquee in front of the Princess Theater,” he added.
Hayes has gone places and met people he never could have without being in this line of work. In fact it has become so much more than a job; it is a mission opportunity for him. “People have graciously sent cards and expressed what a comfort it is to have the date and other meaningful expressions engraved on their loved ones grave marker,” he said humbly. “What an encouragement people have been!”
“People have prayed for me after I completed the job, others have crocheted gifts for my wife while I was doing the job for them, no matter where I go and how often I do this job it is never the same.”
He shared a funny episode in his saga. “One summer day it was very hot and I got very sleepy. I took the opportunity to lay down for a minute. One of the WMHS band friends of my daughters saw me lying on the ground in the cemetery. She went home and told her mom there was a dead guy in the cemetery. Her mom told her there were many dead men in the cemetery. She said, “No, literally there is a dead man laying in the cemetery!” They rushed back and checked on him. “I was only asleep,” laughed Hayes.
His process is both simple and complicated at the same time.
First, he places a stencil made from what’s known as resist material, which has been formed to accommodate whatever needs to be carved into the stone. “I have a hand operated press and can make most every layout that is needed, but occasionally when the design to get engraved is a bit more complicated I have the services of a graphics company.”
Rod Hayes has an unusual job, one requiring the hand of an artist and lots of dexterity and patience.
Should you ever have need of his services you can reach him through any local monument company or funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.