Rod Hayes; A Man for all Monuments

Back, from left: Dewayne Helms, Rod Hayes and  Odean Hayes; Front, from left: Allie, Bridgett, Hennah and Helen Helms.

There is a remote archaeological site in Kenya where ancient stone engraving tools have been discovered dating to 3.3 million years ago, which make them the oldest ever found.

Today, Rod Hayes does pretty much the same job, engraving names and dates into stone, leaving a record of each person’s life that rain cannot wash away, the wind can’t blow away, and the sun cannot fade.

