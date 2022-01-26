Kerry Goode, Part 3
“There’s no easy way to say this,” said Dr. Jacqueline Washington, ‘It’s ALS.’ ”
ALS, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord. No one knows what triggers it and there is no cure for ALS yet.
Motor neurons reach from the brain to the spinal cord and from the spinal cord to the muscles throughout the body. They govern voluntary movements and muscle control. ALS causes progressive degeneration of these motor neurons leading to their death. When the motor neurons die, the brain can no longer initiate and control muscle movement. With voluntary muscle action progressively affected, people may lose the ability to speak, eat, move and breathe.
“ALS is hard to diagnose,” says Kerry, stoically. Because he had a close friend who also had ALS, Kerry knew exactly what he was facing. “Never in a million years would I believe and accept this diagnosis, it took a month or more for it to sink in.”
He got a second opinion, but it was just more bad news.
That was July 15, 2015, Kerry continued to work until November. He participated in trials for new medicines and techniques thought to offer hope of a cure.
For a week, he didn’t tell anyone even his family. “I was trying to wrap my brain around what was happening to me,” he said softly.
One of the hardest things he’d ever done was to break the news to his parents, who were still deeply grieving the death of their youngest son, Clyde III from leukemia.
“We had gone on a European tour and arrived home, landing in Atlanta,” recalls Kerry’s dad, Clyde II. “Kerry picked us up at the Atlanta airport. We had all noticed his weight loss, but I was thinking he’d been hitting the gym and working out more.”
They knew about ALS from Kerry’s friend, Kevin Turner, who also had ALS. “You are in for a hell of a fight,” Turner told Kerry, as he cried for both of them.
Tears became a common thing for Kerry, who had had cause for them only a few times in his life, when he lost his beloved Mama Dolly and when his baby brother, Clyde, was taken from the family. Never before had he shed tears for himself.
Every time he would lose the ability to do anything was a sad milestone. “You sometimes don’t even realize you are in pain because you get used to it, but when you lose the ability to move that part, you realize, hey, it’s not hurting anymore,” Kerry explained.
The disease was identified in 1869 by the French neurologist, Jean-Martin Charcot, but became more widely known internationally in 1939 when it ended the career of one of baseball’s most beloved players, Lou Gehrig. For many years following, ALS was commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.
Most people who develop ALS are between the ages of 40 and 70, with an average age of 55 at the time of diagnosis. However, cases of the disease do occur in people in their twenties and thirties.
ALS is 20 percent more common in men than in women. However, with increasing age, the incidence of ALS is more equal between men and women.
About 90 percent of ALS cases occur without family history, which is known as sporadic ALS. The remaining 10 percent of ALS cases are inherited through a mutated gene, which is known as familial ALS.
According to Kerry, there is a notably significant number of both military personnel and athletes who are diagnosed with ALS. “For unknown reasons, military veterans are approximately twice as likely to be diagnosed with the disease than the general public,” he quoted existing statistics.
“With ALS you lose everything,” said Kerry recently. “All you can do is sit and watch your body deteriorate while you lose every bit of your independence. Having others care for all of your needs as if you were an infant is hard, especially when you like things done a certain way and people will do things their own way.”
“It’s also hard to be on a ventilator knowing that you are a dead battery or power failure away from dying,” he pointed out. He has a generator on hand in case of a power failure.
As if all of his waking moments weren’t filled with thoughts of the progression of his disease, when Kerry finally dozes off to sleep, his dreams are filled with his glory days on the football field, when he was in command of his body and it responded instinctively and instantly to his thoughts and of growing up, playing football with neighborhood friends, family gatherings and high school antics. “When I dream I see myself as a whole and complete person, only to wake to this nightmare life,” he said.
True to form, his faith is there when he needs it the most. “But after my morning devotional, I am able to release that anxiety and trust that God will carry me through the day.”
Then he added somberly, “When I lay down at night I understand why my Mama Dolly had so much to pray for.”
Kerry went on, determined to get through the hard part of the interview. “I understand that someday my heart muscles will stop working just like my lungs,” he said stoically. “So I’m truly grateful for each day.”
So, what would most people do in Kerry’s situation? Have a pity party, make others around him miserable, deny God and curse Him for changing his life so drastically? Some people would, but not Kerry Goode.
He started writing. He wrote for others, he prayed for others. A few weeks ago he sent out this message on Facebook: Hold On, Please Don’t Let Go
There are days when this battle with ALS seems unbearable. Those are the days that it seems like it would be easier to just let it go. Yesterday was one of those days, but I’ve learned that if I just hang on… I’ll get what I need to make it through the day. As I sat alone in my wheelchair having my private pity party, my daughter came walking down the stairs blasting music. I would normally shout out “Turn it down!” But on this occasion she delivered exactly what I needed to hear.
As if she was being cued, she strolled right next to me singing Michael Jackson’s song, “You Are Not Alone.”
Everyday I sit and ask myself
How did love slip away
Something whispers in my ear and says
That you are not alone
I am here with you
Though you’re far away
I am here to stay
But you are not alone
I am here with you
Though we’re far apart
You’re always in my heart
But you are not alone
“There is someone reading this who is there, right now. You have lost everything, you feel you can’t go on, you are certain no one sees you. I’m writing this for you, today. I’m writing to tell you some important things for you to know when you lose everything.”
“You haven’t lost everything. It may seem like it, today. It may seem like the dark cloud has followed you way too long. Maybe you’ve lost a great deal in a short period of time. Maybe you’ve lost your job and your health is failing and you’ve lost a loved one. I don’t know what your loss looks like today and I wouldn’t dare minimize it. Take your time to grieve the loss. Take your time, let time heal the wounds of the loss. But please know, you haven’t lost everything. God is with you.”
“It doesn’t matter how you feel today. It doesn’t matter if you can’t feel God’s presence. Feelings are temporal and fleeting. What is true is that He is with you. Satan would like nothing more than to convince you otherwise with his lies. But that’s just it. They are lies - lies from the pit of Hell, designed strategically to hold you down, destroy you, steal your hope and kill the joy of your future. Do not stand for it!”
“Know that you are God’s beloved. He sees you. He loves you. You are not alone. Don’t give up. Hold on. Brighter days are ahead of you!”
End of Kerry’s post…
That’s what a faith like Kerry Goode will do for you. That’s what His love and His promises allow us, even in the worst of times, to rely on. Nowhere in the Bible does it say that life is going to be a cake walk, He doesn’t promise that you will live on Easy Street or drive a Cadillac or have a big bank account. What He does promise and what Kerry clings to, is that we are not alone. He said He would always be with us. And it gives those of us who claim His promises that peace that passes all understanding.
“My parents and sports also taught me to keep going when things seem hopeless,” said Kerry. “Just because you’re in a bad place in a game, it has nothing to do with the next play. The next play might be a game winning play!”
“Look ahead, not back,” is his constant motto.
His dad admires Kerry’s attitude and his fortitude, as well. “Kerry’s always positive, he might have bad days, but he doesn’t let on, his faith is strong and that is the source of his strength,” said Clyde Good II.
